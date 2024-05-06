Potential San Francisco Giants Trade Candidate Viewed as Option to Be Traded
The San Francisco Giants have played bad baseball recently, dropping three straight to the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend. After losing 5-4 on Sunday, the Giants will look to get back on track on Monday and avoid the four-game sweep.
It's still early in the season, but being 7.5 games back in the National League West is an issue. Arguably the best division in baseball, it's tough to imagine a scenario where San Francisco can win the division with how they've played.
However, after spending as much as they did in the offseason, could the Giants potentially be buyers at the deadline? If they figure things out in the near future and are fighting for a Wild Card spot, that's likely what will happen.
If they're buyers, there are multiple positions that can be upgraded. With two combined home runs between Wilmer Flores and Lamonte Wade Jr. at first base, the position is a clear area of need.
Ranking the top 10 candidates to be moved at the trade deadline, Tim Kelly of Just Baseball listed a potential San Francisco target. Kelly ranked Paul Goldschmidt as the No. 3 option to be traded.
The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the most disappointing teams in baseball this season, currently 15-19 and in last place in the National League Central. If things don't change for them, similar to the Giants, they could be sellers at the deadline.
Goldschmidt, known as one of the best pure hitters in baseball over his MLB career that started in 2011, has struggled this season. The 36-year-old is slashing .208/.298/.280 with two home runs in 125 at-bats. Age could be a factor in his declined play, but it's tough to judge him on that after he posted an OPS+ of 177 just two seasons ago.
Likely going for less than he normally would, he could be an ideal option for San Francisco if they become buyers.