San Francisco Giants Activate Veteran Slugger From IL
The San Francisco Giants were busy on Friday, making multiple roster moves before their series opener against the Colorado Rockies.
Before the game, the Giants activated veteran slugger Jorge Soler from the 10-day injured list and recalled rookie pitcher Mason Black from Triple-A. In corresponding moves, they placed pitcher Keaton Winn on the IL and optioned infielder Casey Schmitt to Triple-A.
Soler and Black were in Friday's starting lineup against the Rockies. Black did not fare particularly well, yielding three runs in the first inning and another in the second. He exited after just three innings, leaving San Francisco in a 4-1 hole against its NL West rival.
Fortunately for Black, Soler and co. rallied. The Giants stormed back in the middle innings, finishing with 10 runs and 14 hits in their 10-5 home win over Colorado. Batting leadoff, Soler contributed to the comeback by going 1-for-4 with a run and a walk in his first game since May 4.
Soler, 32, was on the IL with a right shoulder strain. He'd been mired in a brutal slump prior to landing on the shelf, going just 3-for-35 (.086/.158/.171) in his previous 10 games.
Still, Soler is one of San Francisco's more dangerous hitters when healthy. His five home runs are tied with Matt Chapman for third-most on the team behind Thairo Estrada and Michael Conforto, both of whom have seven. If he can stay healthy, he should remain a key part of the lineup going forward.
As for Black, the 24-year-old rookie has struggled in his first taste of the big leagues and is still looking to prove himself. He has a 7.71 ERA over his first three career starts and is still searching for his first win.
Hopefully Soler and Black can help the Giants wake up from their slow start. San Francisco is now 21-25 and fourth in the NL West after its second straight victory.