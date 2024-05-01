San Francisco Giants Ace Reveals Reason for Rough Outing Against Red Sox
The San Francisco Giants lost a tough one on Tuesday, losing 4-0 to the Boston Red Sox. Their inability to score runs has been a major concern and something the front office will have to address.
While the offense couldn't get anything going, ace pitcher Logan Webb didn't have his A-stuff, either. Allowing nine hits, four earned runs, and walking three in 3 2/3 innings pitched, Webb didn't do what he needed to do to put the Giants in a position to win the game.
However, it's tough to blame the 27-year-old as he's been one of the few bright spots for San Francisco this season.
His season statistics prove how good he's been this year, posting an ERA of 2.98 and allowing just one home run in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
The three walks were uncharacteristic of Webb as he's someone who attacks the zone. His three walks were the most he's allowed in one of his seven starts this season.
Speaking to reporters after the game, Webb credited the Red Sox for what they were able to do at the dish. He also acknowledged that he was falling behind in the count to hitters all night, which is typically going to end poorly, just as it did on Tuesday.
"I think I was 1-0 or 2-0 to pretty much every single hitter tonight," Webb told reporters after Tuesday's loss. "That's not a very good recipe for success, like I said I tip my cap to those guys.
As always, Webb took accountability and didn't make excuses.
With two more games coming up against Boston, San Francisco will have a chance to get back on track. Despite the offensive struggles, scoring three or fewer runs in five straight games, they're still in second place in the National League West.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are four games ahead in the standings, but the Giants have kept themselves afloat as they struggle at the plate.