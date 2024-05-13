San Francisco Giants Trade Target Among Top Voted to Get Traded by MLB Execs
The San Francisco Giants enjoyed their weekend series against the Cincinnati Reds, winning two of three against an up-and-coming ball club. This is now the second straight series win for the Giants, perhaps a sign that things are changing after starting the season on the wrong foot.
At 19-23, it's going to take a lot more for them to get back into contention for a playoff bid, but it's still May and they have time to do just that.
While they've won two series in a row, the season as a whole has been a disappointment.
Out of all the teams in baseball, what San Francisco does at the deadline will be one of the more interesting things to watch. They made financial commitments this offseason to better the roster, but since it hasn't panned out, they could be interested in moving veterans like Blake Snell and others.
If things change for them and they're in a position to make a move, they have to figure out a solution at first base. Lamonte Wade Jr. and Wilmer Flores simply haven't been good enough this season. A massive lack of power at the first base position is an issue, especially in today's game.
However, a potential target could surpsingly be moved. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com polled executives around the league, posing the question of which big name will be moved by the trade deadline.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was listed as an option, as the former No. 1 prospect is on a struggling Toronto Blue Jays team.
Moving Guerrero would come as a big surprise given his history as a hitter. He's had his struggles at times during his career, but when he's at his best, he's a legitimate 40-plus home run candidate.
The start of the season was a slow one, but he's looked much more comfortable at the plate in recent games, currently slashing .273/.364/.390 with four home runs.
Trading him seems like it'd be a mistake from the Blue Jays, but crazier has happened.