San Francisco Giants Rookie Gets Troubling MRI Results
Jung Hoo Lee’s season took a difficult turn on Tuesday as the San Francisco Giants announced that an MRI on Lee’s injured shoulder had structural damage.
Knowing that, the Giants are sending Lee to Los Angeles later this week to meet with shoulder specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a second opinion. San Francisco will discuss next steps after that.
Lee suffered what the Giants called a left shoulder dislocation when he ran into the wall at Oracle Park chasing down a fly ball against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.
San Francisco put Lee on the 10-day injured list on Monday before the opening game of their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the continuation of a three-series homestand.
Lee and the Giants got the results of his MRI earlier Tuesday.
The left-handed hitting Lee was one of the centerpieces of San Francisco's offseason after he signed a six-year, $113 million deal out of the KBO.
The 25-year-old was slashing .262/.310/.331/.641 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI in 37 games. He only had 13 strikeouts against 10 walks.
Before joining the Giants, he played outfield for the Kiwoom Heroes and was posted through the KBO’s posting system last offseason.
Lee played in the KBO since he was 18 years old. He spent two years with Nexen before joining Kiwoom. He was an incredibly consistent hitter in the KBO, as he batted over .300 in each of his seven seasons and had a lifetime batting average of .340.
San Francisco has been riddled with injuries of late, from losing backup catcher Tom Murphy for more than a month to a knee injury to pitcher Blake Snell’s adductor muscle injury. The Giants are also without designated hitter Jorge Soler, outfielder Michael Conforto, outfielder Austin Slater and infielder Nick Ahmed.