San Francisco Giants Fans Urged to Panic Over Cy Young Winner's Start
The San Francisco Giants have played well over the past four games, winning three of their last four. However, there have still been many struggles for this team, and if things don't get better soon, the Giants can expect to be a .500 club for most of the season.
Still, despite the early struggles, being two games behind in the National League West isn't the biggest deal. They're still in a position to compete for the division and with more time on the field, should only continue to improve.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report released his one reason for each fanbase to be nervous article. For San Francisco, he wrote that Blake Snell is even rustier than he was expected to be.
The former Cy Young Award winner has had a tough start to his career with the Giants, posting an ERA of 11.57. Nothing has gone well for Snell in his first three starts, allowing 18 hits, two home runs, and walking five in 11 2/3 innings pitched.
His 2.25 ERA certainly had some luck involved in 2023, walking 99 hitters and posting a FIP of 3.44, but he was still an elite arm.
While the worries are warranted due to how bad he's been, it's important to recognize he didn't have a real Spring Training due to signing late. Snell has also only pitched in three games, so a few good starts from him and everyone will forget how he's started the season.
San Francisco needs him to be good to have the season they're looking to have. The front office made a smart idea by signing him and he needs to prove them right on the mound by being the pitcher he is.