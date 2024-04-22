Giants' Disappointing Start Linked to Late Free Agency Signings
The San Francisco Giants didn't secure their biggest signings until just before the season started. Has that played a factor in the slow start?
USA Today's Bob Nightengale suggested that might be the case as he looked around the league and noticed a trend.
Blake Snell and Matt Chapman were both signed in March and have been performing at the worst levels of their careers so far. The lack of contribution from their 'star' players at the start of the season has been a key reason that they have gotten off to a disappointing start.
Snell, who didn't sign until March 18, has had a catastrophic start to his San Francisco career. Through his first three games, the defending Cy Young winner is sporting an ERA of 11.57. Questions have arisen about whether he should have started out in the minor leagues, but those were shut down quickly.
“It was definitely an option, but I don't think I needed it," Snell told reporters as reported by Nightengale. “I still don't think I need it. I've just got to get better with sequencing. The stuff is there, so it's all sequencing and pitching like I know I can. Once I start doing that, then the 'what-ifs' and all that will fade."
Though it wasn't as bad as this year, the left-handed ace did have a much slower start to his Cy Young campagin than he did a finish. Before ending the year with an ERA of 2.25, he didn't settle under 5.00 until after his 10th game of the year.
Obviously no one should expect him to compete for a Cy Young this season, but there is at least a precedent for him improving mid-season.
“The more I get in the zone, the more I have better sequencing and understanding hitters, then the outcomes will be better. In a month, two months from now, we'll be talking about other things," Snell added.
The link between Snell and Chapman isn't just that they signed late with the same new team, but also that they share an agent in Scott Boras.
They aren't the only Boras clients struggling because of a late signing.
Chicago Cubs star Cody Bellinger provided some insight on why signing late has affected the players.
“It’s tough when you’re starting behind everyone else,’’ Bellinger told USA TODAY Sports. “April is always hit or miss. It’s a crazy month. Some guys come out hot, some don’t. I’ve got to make that adjustment. It’s a hard game."
Only time will tell if these stars are able to get things turned around, or if this season is just a black mark among their respective careers.