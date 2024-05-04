San Francisco Giants Star Moved To Injured List Before Phillies Game
In advance of their game with the Philadelphia Phillies, the San Francisco Giants moved catcher Patrick Bailey to the 7-day injured list for a concussion, per multiple reports.
Bailey was moved to the list after he took a direct shot from a foul ball off his facemask during Friday’s opener with the Phillies. Phillies third baseman Alec Bohn hit that foul ball, which tipped right off his bat and hard into Bailey’s facemask.
He met with trainers after the injury and returned to the game in the second inning. But, after catching a pitch or two from starter Jordan Hicks, he signaled for trainers and complained of blurry vision and left the game.
The Giants did not put him in concussion protocol after the game.
To take Bailey’s stop on the roster, the Giants called up Blake Sabol.
Bailey recently became the first catcher in Major League history to turn a double play, catch a shutout and hit a walk-off home run in the same game when the Giants played the Pirates last month.
In 25 games this season he has slashed .278/.344/.456/.800 with three home runs and 10 RBI. He was a rookie last season and batted .233 with seven home runs and 48 RBI.
He suffered a concussion last season when he had a collision of Jeimer Candelario on a play at home plate. That landed him on the concussion list and he now wears a Q-collar, an FDA-approved concussion prevention device that gently compresses the neck to keep more blood volume inside the head.
Sabol is the only other catcher on the Giants’ 40-man roster. The former Rule 5 Draft selection was batting .243 with one home run with Triple-A Sacramento.