San Francisco Giants Playoff Chances Aren't Ideal According to Updated Odds
The tough season for the San Francisco Giants hasn't exactly turned around in their last 10 games, as they've gone 5-5. With series coming up against the Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates, they need to take advantage of this opportunity and find ways to get back on track.
Already 8.5 games out of first place in the National League West, it's tough to imagine a scenario where they can win the division. However, it's still the middle of May, and crazier things have happened in the past.
They're just 1.5 games out of a Wild Card spot, which isn't the goal, but once a team's in the playoffs, anything can happen. With all of the money the Giants spent during the offseason, some of those players could make a major impact in the playoffs if they just sneak in.
According to Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, their chances of making the playoffs aren't looking too good. Miller gave San Francisco just a 0.4% chance to reach the postseason, an insanely low mark after spending the money they did.
"Money spent does not necessarily a contender make. In case that wasn't already known, we found it out in a big way last year, when the Mets, Yankees and Padres all missed the postseason despite ranking first, second and third in payroll spending," Miller wrote.
It's tough to judge the Giants as currently constructed due to their injuries.
While the season has gone as poorly as possible, this could be a completely different team than what's being shown. However, until then, it's fair to say their chances of making the playoffs are slim.
Perhaps not 0.4% slim, but San Francisco hasn't proven yet that they're capable of going on a stretch to put themselves in a position to be playing fall baseball.