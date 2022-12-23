The SF Giants have agreed to terms with left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers. A former All-Star, Rogers is an identical twin with Tyler Rogers.

The SF Giants have agreed to terms on a three-year, $33 million contract with left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers. Rogers split the 2022 season between the Padres and Brewers, but spent the first six years of his career with the Minnesota Twins. Assuming the deal is finalized, Rogers will become teammates with his identical twin Tyler. He was not ranked among Giants Baseball Insider's top-50 free agents.

Brewers reliever Taylor Rogers throws a pitch. (2022) Ron Chenoy

Rogers was drafted in the 11th round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of Kentucky by the Twins. He quickly climbed the minor-league ranks and made his big-league debut early in the 2016 season. Over the next six seasons, Rogers emerged as a quality set-up option in Minnesota, receiving his lone All-Star selection in 2021.

Last winter, the Padres parted with several key pieces to add Rogers to become the team's closer. However, despite excellent peripherals, Rogers never found his footing and was eventually traded to the Brewers as part of a package for Josh Hader. Rogers continued racking up strikeouts, but struggled to a 5.48 ERA with Milwaukee. He finished the season with 84 strikeouts and just 19 walks in 64.1 innings pitched with a 4.76 ERA. However, stats like FIP (3.31), xFIP (3.26), and xERA (4.11) all suggested that his performance was worthy of better numbers.

Rogers has never missed significant time due to injury. In 385 appearances, Rogers has recorded 445 strikeouts, 95 walks, and 81 saves across 379 innings pitched with a 3.42 ERA (3.06 FIP).

A southpaw, Rogers has always been far more dominant against left-handed hitters than right-handed ones. Lefties have hit an abysmal .196/.260/.276 against him while righties have posted a far more respectable .261/.316/.415 triple-slash. Still, despite his limitations, Rogers should help solidify a Giants bullpen led by closer Camilo Doval.

Heading into next season, SF Giants manager Gabe Kapler will have both Rogers twins, Doval, John Brebbia, Jakob Junis, and likely Scott Alexander locked into relief roles while players like Alex Young, Cole Waites, Yunior Marte, and Randy Rodriguez will likely compete for the remaining spots.