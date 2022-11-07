Ranking the top 50 MLB free agents: Who fits the SF Giants?

The SF Giants are expected to be one of the top spenders in MLB this offseason. Free agency officially began on Sunday, giving teams a five-day period to negotiate with their own free agents before they can talk to other teams. The Giants have already been tied to several of the best impending free agents and the expectations are high for Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and general manager Pete Putila.

The Giants Baseball Insider team collaborated to rank the top 50 MLB free agents this offseason and wrote about the chances of any one of them signing with the Giants.

NOTE: This list will be updated to include where players sign throughout the offseason.

1. Aaron Judge (31*, OF)

2022 Stats: 10.6 WAR, 62 HR, .311 BA, 211 OPS+



Aaron Judge turned down an eight-year contract for $234 million from the Yankees, then went out and hit 62 home runs, setting the American League record. He slashed .311/.425/.686 and likely won the AL MVP award. For his career, Judge has 220 home runs and 497 RBIs, plus four All-Star appearances, a second-place and a fourth-place finish in MVP voting, and a Rookie of the Year award. Judge is primarily a right fielder, but he started 74 games in center this year where his defense was called “perfectly serviceable.” He has a strong throwing arm and at 6’7”, he’s tall enough to rob home runs. The downside? Players as tall as Judge don’t tend to age well.

Does he fit the Giants?

Yes. Aaron Judge fits every baseball team. The Giants’ top outfield prospects, Luis Matos and Grant McCray, played last season in high-A ball, so Judge isn’t blocking anyone. There’s a theory that the Giants need players with overwhelming home run power for their home ballpark, and Judge’s average home run distance was 412 feet last year. He also led the league in “barrel” rate. Plus, he grew up less than 100 miles from Oracle Park in Linden, California.

2. Trea Turner (30, SS)

2022 Stats: 4.9 WAR, 24 HR, .298 BA, 121 OPS+



Trea Turner played a full season at shortstop for the Dodgers last year, after mostly playing second base after a mid-season trade sent him to Los Angeles from Washington last summer. He scored 101 runs and drove in 100 runs with a .298/.343/.466 slash line, a small step down from 2021 when Turner won the NL batting title. He’s one of the fastest players in baseball who has led the league in stolen bases twice, and he’s good for 15-20 homers and 30 doubles each year. The defensive metrics have him as a slightly positive defense shortstop.

Does he fit the Giants?

Yes. The final year of Brandon Crawford’s contract is not going to dissuade the Giants from going after Turner, who has experience playing second base and center field. That fits with the team’s love of players with defensive versatility, though honestly they would likely stick Turner at short and figure the other positions out later. Turner would be the fastest player they’ve had in years, comfortably ahead of last year’s fastest runner Thairo Estrada, who was the 143rd-fastest runner based on Sprint Speed - Turner was 5th.

3. Carlos Correa (28, SS)**

2022 Stats: 5.4 WAR, 22 HR, .291 BA, 140 OPS+



Correa and Turner are effectively a 2a and 2b on this list. Turner is healthier, faster, and more consistent, but Correa is a year younger, better on defense and arguably has a higher peak. Turner hits for a higher average, Correa draws more walks. After a 2021 season where Correa came in 5th in the MVP vote and won a Gold Glove, he had almost as strong a year with Minnesota in 2022. In 136 games. Correa hit 22 homers and 24 doubles, hit .291, and finished with an 140 OPS+, meaning his OPS was 40% better than the average MLB hitter. He’s been even better in the postseason, upping his power to slug 18 home runs in 79 playoff games. Most likely, Correa becomes a third baseman by the second half of his next contract. Correa has two-years left on his contract, but is a guarantee to opt-out.

Does he fit the Giants?

Just like Turner, Correa won’t be blocked by Brandon Crawford. And he’d fit the proud history of bizarre Giants injuries, Correa missed two months in 2019 after he cracked a rib getting a massage. He’s also had a chronic back injury. But he’s a world-class shortstop, and he’s 28 years old - Correa fits everywhere.

4. Jacob deGrom (35, SP)**

2022 Stats: 64.1 IP, 3.08 ERA, 2.13 FIP, 0.764 WHIP



Jacob deGrom has been the best pitcher in MLB since he made his big-league debut in 2014. When healthy, deGrom is unhittable, racking up 352 strikeouts in 224.1 innings pitched with a 2.05 ERA over the past three seasons. However, he has not eclipsed 100 innings in a season since 2019. Set to turn 35 next June, deGrom could be the biggest boom-or-bust free agent this offseason. deGrom has another year of guaranteed money on his contract, but is expected to opt-out.

Does he fit the Giants?

deGrom would be an excellent fit on every team. However, given his injury history, contract length will be an interesting factor to watch. It’s hard to imagine Zaidi’s first long-term contract with a starter would be with deGrom.

5. Justin Verlander (40, SP)**

2022 Stats: 175.0 IP, 1.75 ERA, 2.49 FIP, 0.829 WHIP



Justin Verlander has somehow remained one of the best pitchers in MLB through his late-30s without seeing any drop in his stuff or velocity. No one knows exactly how long it can last, but despite undergoing UCL surgery in 2020 and missing the entire 2021 season, Verlander returned to form this year and will likely win the third Cy Young of his career. Verlander has a $25 million player option for 2023, but will likely opt-out in pursuit of a multi-year deal.

Does he fit the Giants?

Absolutely. Given Verlander’s age and recent surgery, it’s hard to imagine him commanding a contract longer than three years. However, if that’s the case, the Astros would be expected to keep him in Houston for the foreseeable future.

6. Aaron Nola (30, SP)**



2022 Stats: 205.0 IP, 3.25 ERA, 2.58 FIP, 0.961 WHIP



It’s hard to imagine the Phillies won’t exercise their $16 million option on Nola, after he struck out 235 batters in 205 innings while leading the team to the World Series. He’s been a workhorse for Philly, starting 32 games in each of the last two seasons and fWAR had him as the best pitcher in baseball last season. His best pitch is a curveball that makes hitters look stupid. He also throws a fast four-seam fastball that gets swings and misses, a two-seamer that hitters pound into the dirt, and a changeup. Nola gets a lot of strikeouts but hitters often hit the ball hard off him when they do connect.

Does he fit the Giants?

He does, but he’s not going to be an option after the Phillies exercise the club option in his contract for 2023.

7. Xander Bogaerts (30, SS)**

2022 Stats: 5.7 WAR, 15 HR, .307 BA, 131 OPS+



Bogaerts is a great hitter, a four-time Silver Slugger at shortstop. He’s been very consistent the last five years, finishing with an OPS+ between 128 and 139, with batting averages between .288 and .309. His home run power dipped slightly last year, but he’s been remarkably healthy for his career, which includes World Series titles in 2013 and 2018. Last year he was excellent defensively. What’s the concern? He’s been hitting the ball hard a lot less in the past two years, and he’s a different hitter outside of Fenway Park, losing roughly 40 points of batting average and 80 points of slugging on the road. Home OPS is .872, and it’s .758 on the road. When Bogaerts isn’t at Fenway, he’s a lot closer to Brandon Crawford than Carlos Correa. Bogaerts has three-years, $60 million left on his contract, but is expected to exercise an opt-out.

Does he fit the Giants?

Bogaerts still fits, but he’s the oldest of the elite group of free agent shortstops this offseason. Can his improved defense offset his expected offensive decline, as he gets older and gets out of Boston?

8. Carlos Rodón (30, SP)**

2022 Stats: 178.0 IP, 2.88 ERA, 2.25 FIP, 1.028 WHIP



Carlos Rodon had a fantastic first season with the SF Giants and will now opt-out of his contract. He led MLB in Fielding Independent Pitching, started a career-high 31 games, pitched a career-high 178 innings, and struck out a career-high 237 hitters. And he did it while dealing with a broken nail and recurring blister on his pitching hand for months, proving his toughness all around. Rodon went 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA and finished fifth in the Cy Young vote in 2021, and was probably even more valuable last year. His slider is one of the least-hittable pitches in baseball.

Does he fit the Giants?

He fit very nicely in 2022, aside from an embarrassing dugout tantrum, so there’s no reason to think he wouldn’t continue to fit. He’s one of two lefty starters along with Alex Wood, at least until Kyle Harrison arrives.

9. Edwin Díaz (29, RP)

2022 Stats: 62.0 IP, 1.31 ERA, 0.90 FIP, 0.839 WHIP



Diaz is a spectacular closer who throws a 99 MPH fastball with tons of movement - and it’s not even his best pitch, because his 90 MPH slider is almost unhittable. He struck out over half the batters he faced in 2022. That’s really good, by the way. Diaz is also quite skinny, listed at 6’3” and 165 pounds. He had dominant seasons in 2018, 2020, and 2022, a bad year in 2019, and a decent-to-good year in 2021. Look, relief pitchers are unpredictable!

UPDATE: Mets re-signed Díaz to five-year, $102 million contract.

Does he fit the Giants?

While Tyler Rogers shows that the Giants like a reliever with a brother who’s also a reliever - Diaz’s brother Alexis pitches for the Reds - it seems unlikely that the Giants are going to allocate money on a premium closer, no matter how good Diaz might be. While you can never have too many relievers, closer is one spot where the Giants have a good, young, and cheap incumbent. Plus, just think of how expensive it would be to fly in Timmy Trumpet from Australia every time there’s a big game?

10. Willson Contreras (31, C)

2022 Stats: 3.9 WAR, 22 HR, .243 BA, 128 OPS+



Contreras and his brother William both started the All-Star Game last year, and Willson is pretty easily the best catcher on the free agent market this year. He’s a good athlete for a catcher with a good throwing arm, and he hits the ball hard. What’s he bad at? Framing pitches, laying off low pitches, and avoiding being hit by pitches (he got hit 24 times in 2022, and led the league in HBPs in 2020). Contreras is also durable, missing only about 30 games a year, which is really low for a catcher.

Does he fit the Giants?

The Giants have a young man named Joey Bart behind the plate who seemed to turn things around in August, though he still finished the season with a .215/.296/.364 slash line, and struck out in 38% of his plate appearances. You might think the Giants are set with Bart, but Farhan Zaidi didn’t draft him, and he has far from proven he's an above-average option. It seems unlikely they’d make a run at Contreras, given how high his price tag likely will be, but it isn’t that unlikely they’d add some stronger competition for Bart.

11. Dansby Swanson (29, SS)

2022 Stats: 5.7 WAR, 25 HR, .277 BA, 115 OPS+



Swanson was one of the best defensive players in baseball last year, and also had excellent power numbers. He strikes out a ton, but he also has a ton of power for a shortstop, putting up about 30 doubles and 25 home runs every year. Swanson doesn’t walk much but he hits the ball really hard. He also has postseason experience, hitting two home runs when the Braves won the 2021 World Series.

Does he fit the Giants?

Just like Correa, Turner, and to a lesser extent, Bogaerts, Swanson is a great fit for the Giants. He’s still in his prime, he plays a premium defensive position very well, and he’s incredibly durable, missing only one of Atlanta’s games in the last three years. The Braves say they want him back, and Swanson is a fan favorite - but so was Freddie Freeman, and he and Swanson have the same agent.

12. José Abreu (36, 1B)

2022 Stats: 4.2 WAR, 15 HR, .304 BA, 133 OPS+

Abreu won AL MVP in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Last year, his batting average went up and his home run power went way down, dropping to 15 home runs in 679 plate appearances. Abreu also hit the ball on the ground almost 48 percent of the time. He also cut way down on his strikeouts and had his best OBP since his first major league season in 2014. It was a career-high walk rate and career-low strikeout rate. Even at age 35, he played 128 of his 157 games at first base, and in 2021, he was at first for 135 games.

Does he fit the Giants?

They have an opening at first base and don’t particularly have an imminent replacement if Brandon Belt retires. Plus, the White Sox likely won’t resign Abreu due to his age and a logjam at first base and DH. Abreu is older but has legitimately been one of the most consistent hitters in MLB into his mid-thirties. He would be a disappointing top signing but could be an intriguing second-best signing if the Giants want to transform their lineup.

13. Brandon Nimmo (30, OF)

2022 Stats: 5.0 WAR, 16 HR, .274 BA, 130 OPS+

Nimmo had a great year for the Mets in 2022, playing a career-high 151 games. He is a good defensive center fielder, gets on base at a .385 clip for his career, and had an MLB-high seven triples last season. What’s the downside? He’s hurt all the time, he has a bad knee, and he seems to alternate healthy and unhealthy years like the Giants used to alternate championships and falling apart in August. He’s left-handed but hit lefties only slightly worse than righties last season.

Does he fit the Giants?

He does, even if the injuries might scare them off. Nimmo is a good defender and ideal leadoff hitter. He’s simply a really good center fielder when he’s healthy. The Giants need to have outfield depth to cover his inevitable absences, and that’s one thing this organization excels at: Finding acceptable backups.

14. Clayton Kershaw (35, SP)

2022 Stats: 126.1 IP, 2.28 ERA, 2.57 FIP, 0.942 WHIP



Kershaw had a stellar first half and started his first All-Star game. For the second year in a row, he made 22 starts, threw about 120 innings, struck out about 140 guys, and walked about 22 of them. Kershaw missed about a month with a back injury, and started Game Two in the NLDS which the Dodgers lost. His command and control remain excellent even as he’s getting older.

Does he fit the Giants?

(*whispers* he might) No. No, he does not. We shouldn’t have to tell you why, but nope, negatory, no thank you, we’re good here. After all, the Giants want to win games in October.

15. Tim Anderson (30, SS)**

2022 Stats: 1.3 WAR, 6 HR, .301 BA, 108 OPS+

The White Sox have options on Anderson, a former batting champ, for the next two seasons. It’s only $12.5 million, for a guy who hit .301 and made the All-Star team last year. Maybe, maybe Chicago would let him go after this year, but $12.5 million is a cheap deal for a sweet-hitting shortstop with some power who can also steal bases - he went 13-0 on steal attempts last year.

Does he fit the Giants?

He does, but he’s not going to be available. This guy was 7th in the MVP voting two years ago and he doesn’t turn 30 until midseason next year. The White Sox will exercise their option.

16. Josh Bell (30, 1B)

2022 Stats: 3.0 WAR, 17 HR, .266 BA, 128 OPS+

The Giants need hitters with power, so Bell fits the Giants. A deal of 2-3 years would make a lot of sense for both parties, and they could let Bell primarily DH and fill in at first base. Bell is a significantly better hitter than anyone the Giants currently have at first or DH who could also allow Wilmer Flores to fall back into a platoon role. Granted, he won't add any defensive flexibility.

17. Martín Pérez (32, SP)

2022 Stats: 196.1 IP, 2.89 ERA, 3.27 FIP, 1.258 WHIP

If the Giants are going to spend big on a pair of big free-agent hitters, signing a second-tier free-agent pitcher like Pérez could be an option. It all comes down to whether they think he can sustain his 2022 success.

18. José Quintana (34, SP)

2022 Stats: 165.2 IP, 2.93 ERA, 2.99 FIP, 1.213 WHIP

The Giants front office liked Quintana enough to bring him in at the end of the 2021 season, so it seemed like they believed at least some of this bounceback is possible. Granted, he'll cost a lot more now and barely averaged more than five innings per start this season, but it's hard to argue with his effectiveness

19. Nathan Eovaldi (33, SP)

2022 Stats: 109.1 IP, 3.87 ERA, 4.30 FIP, 1.235 WHIP

Eovaldi fits the Giants front office’s tendency to target quality older pitchers with long injury histories. If the Red Sox prioritize younger arms this offseason, Eovaldi could be an intriguing mid-rotation option.

20. Chris Bassitt (34, SP)**

2022 Stats: 181.2 IP, 3.42 ERA, 3.66 FIP, 1.145 WHIP

Reports have been mixed out of New York about the Mets intentions to spend this offseason. If Steve Cohen is willing to do a classic George Steinbrenner impression, Bassitt will re-sign with the Mets. However, if they are more stingy, Bassitt has been a consistent mid-rotation starter who began his career with the A's. His style and track-record align with things the Giants have targeted under Zaidi. Bassitt does have a $19 million mutual option for 2023, but he is expected to decline it.

21. Tyler Anderson (33, SP)

2022 Stats: 178.2 IP, 2.57 ERA, 3.31 FIP, 1.002 WHIP

The Giants might regret non-tendering Anderson after the 2020 season now. He could easily be a mid-rotation starter in their rotation next season.

22. Brandon Drury (30, 3B)

2022 Stats: 2.6 WAR, 28 HR, .263 BA, 122 OPS+

Drury’s versatility means he could find a way to contribute on basically every team. However, with J.D. Davis, David Villar, and Wilmer Flores already on the roster, it seems unlikely that the Giants would make a great offer to Drury.

23. Luis Severino (29, SP)**

2022 Stats: 102.0 IP, 3.18 ERA, 3.70 FIP, 1.000 WHIP

Severino has been very good when healthy. The Giants have bet on pitchers like that quite a bit. However, the Yankees will exercise his $15 million club option.

UPDATE: Yankees exercised club option for 2023 ($15 million)

24. Koudai Senga (30, SP)

2022 Stats: 148.0 IP, 1.89 ERA, 1.041 WHIP (Japan)

Expected to be the best international pro available this offseason, Senga has been one of the best pitchers in Japan. Most scouts project him as a mid-rotation arm, but that could be enough for the Giants to make a run.

25. Andrew Benintendi (28, OF)

2022 Stats: 3.2 WAR, 5 HR, .304 BA, 120 OPS+

He could, but lacks power and is likely going to get a sizable multi-year deal coming off back-to-back quality campaigns with the Royals. The Giants should spend this offseason, but Benintendi does not seem like a player Zaidi will make a sizable investment in.

26. Justin Turner (38, 3B)**

2022 Stats: 1.9 WAR, 13 HR, .278 BA, 116 OPS+

The Dodgers could decline Turner's option, but he finished the season strong, so he likely will not hit free agency.

27. Craig Kimbrel (35, RP)

2022 Stats: 60.0 IP, 3.75 ERA, 3.23 FIP, 1.317 WHIP

Adding a proven veteran with experience as a closer seems like something the Giants will do, but they have tended to wait out the reliever market and Kimbrel probably will not be a free agent for long.

28. Kenley Jansen (35, RP)

2022 Stats: 64.0 IP, 3.38 ERA, 3.21 FIP, 1.047 WHIP

Similarly to Kimbrel, Jansen has too long of a track record to stick around long on the free-agent market, and the Giants will probably have other priorities early in the offseason.

29. Joey Gallo (29, OF)

2022 Stats: 0.2 WAR, 19 HR, .160 BA, 79 OPS+

If the team believes their hitting coaches, alongside the ban on extreme shifts, can get Gallo back to his Rangers-era production, possibly.

30. Taijuan Walker (30, SP)**

2022 Stats: 157.1 IP, 3.49 ERA, 3.65 FIP, 1.195 WHIP

Walker leads the third tier of free-agent starters. The Giants have found great success helping solid, but unexceptional pitchers take another step forward, and a mid-rotation starter like Walker could be the next one. Walker has a player option for $6 million in 2023 that he will definitely decline.

31. Jameson Taillon (31, SP)

2022 Stats: 177.1 IP, 3.91 ERA, 3.94 FIP, 1.128 WHIP

A former second-overall pick, Taillon has been a consistent mid-rotation arm when healthy.

32. Sean Manaea (31, SP)

2022 Stats: 158.0 IP, 4.96 ERA, 4.53 FIP, 1.297 WHIP

Manaea's connection to the A's will get him tied to the Giants quite a bit, and given how ERA estimators seem to view his 2022 season as a bit unlucky (4.05 xERA, 4.53 FIP, 3.96 xFIP), he could be a bounceback candidate to watch.

33. Jean Segura (33, 2B)**

2022 Stats: 1.8 WAR, 10 HR, .277 BA, 104 OPS+

Segura is an above-average starting second baseman, but doesn't address a Giants need. With that said, the Phillies will likely decline his $17 million club option for 2023 and make him a free agent.

34. Corey Kluber (37, SP)

2022 Stats: 164.0 IP, 4.34 ERA, 3.57 FIP, 1.213 WHIP



Kluber seems too old and unexceptional to be a Giants target, but he's a solid starter.

35. Anthony Rizzo (33, 1B)**





2022 Stats: 2.3 WAR, 32 HR, .224 BA, 131 OPS+

Rizzo has benefitted from playing in Yankee Stadium, which might make the Giants cautious about investing in him, but he's a potential Belt replacement.

Rizzo has a $16 million player option for 2023, but is expected to opt-out and pursue a multi-year deal.

36. Kolten Wong (32, 2B)**

2022 Stats: 3.2 WAR, 15 HR, .251 BA, 118 OPS+

Wong is a good defensive second baseman with a solid bat, but the Giants probably have no plans to displace Thairo Estrada unless they add an elite infielder. Besides, it seems like the Brewers will likely exercise a $10 million club option in his contract to keep him from hitting the open market.

37. Christian Vázquez (31, C)

2022 Stats: 2.1 WAR, 9 HR, .274 BA, 99 OPS+

An elite defensive catcher, Vázquez does not seem like the type of catcher the Giants would target to push Bart.

38. Sonny Gray (33, SP)**

2022 Stats: 119.2 IP, 3.08 ERA, 3.41 FIP, 1.128 WHIP

Oft-injured, usually effective, Gray's ties to Zaidi make it easier to envision him in the Giants rotation. Granted, the Twins would have to decline his club option, which seems unlikely.

UPDATE: Twins exercised club option for 2023 ($12.7 million)

39. Elvis Andrus (34, SS)

2022 Stats: 3.0 WAR, 17 HR, .249 BA, 103 OPS+

No. Andrus lacks the offensive upside to justify moving Brandon Crawford off of shortstop

40. Michael Conforto (30, OF)

2022 Stats: NONE

Conforto was consistently an above-average hitter with excellent walk rates in New York, but overplaying his hand last offseason alongside an injury and an anti-vax stance kept him out of the league. He could be an option on a buy-low deal.

41. Joey Wendle (33, 3B)**

2022 Stats: 2.5 WAR, 3 HR, .259 BA, 86 OPS+

Wendle could be what the Giants thought Tommy La Stella would be, but it seems like unlikely the Marlins decline their $6.6 million option and perhaps equally unlikely the Giants cut La Stella.

42. Michael Brantley (36, OF)

2022 Stats: 1.3 WAR, 5 HR, .288 BA, 125 OPS+

Brantley could be a candidate to fill Joc Pederson’s role next season, but at 35, there’s no guarantee he will be able to return to form after shoulder surgery.

43. J.D. Martinez (35, DH)

2022 Stats: 1.1 WAR, 16 HR, .274 BA, 117 OPS+

It's hard to imagine the Giants signing a true DH-only player, especially someone like Martinez who has not been a truly elite hitter since at least 2019.

44. Kyle Gibson (35, SP)

2022 Stats: 167.2 IP, 5.05 ERA, 4.28 FIP, 1.336 WHIP

Gibson's ERA estimators (4.46 xERA, 4.28 FIP, 3.98 xFIP) suggest he was unlucky this season, but it seems like there are enough other starters that the Giants would go in a different direction first.

45. Ross Stripling (33, SP)

2022 Stats: 134.1 IP, 3.01 ERA, 3.11 FIP, 1.020 WHIP

If the Giants think Stripling can handle a permanent spot in the rotation, he could be an interesting upside play.

46. Noah Syndergaard (30, SP)

2022 Stats: 134.2 IP, 3.94 ERA, 3.83 FIP, 1.255 WHIP

The Giants have targetted a lot of starters, but rarely ones who have lost as much velocity as Syndergaard.

47. Mitch Haniger (32, OF)

2022 Stats: 1.4 WAR, 11 HR, .246 BA, 114 OPS+

Haniger is coming off a down year, but is a Mountain View native and has a career .811 OPS.

48. Joc Pederson (31, OF)

2022 Stats: 1.3 WAR, 23 HR, .274 BA, 144 OPS+

Considering he was the best hitter on the Giants this season, absolutely. With that said, Pederson’s defensive limitations are immense, and probably shouldn’t be re-signed unless he is going to be a permanent DH.

49. Trey Mancini (31, OF)**

2022 Stats: 1.3 WAR, 18 HR, .239 BA, 101 OPS+

A solid corner outfielder, Mancini could be a stopgap option at first base and in an outfield corner, but he's looked more like a platoon bat than an everyday player since returning to the field last season. Also, he could be staying in Houston if he and the team exercise a mutual option worth $10 million for 2023.

50. Matt Carpenter (37, DH)

2022 Stats: 2.4 WAR, 15 HR, .305 BA, 217 OPS+

Carpenter could conceivably replace Belt, but he seems like an obvious candidate to re-sign with the Yankees.

* Age on 7/1/2023

** Player has a player or club option for 2023 in their contract

Other notable free agents: Gary Sanchez, Zack Greinke, Rich Hill, Adam Frazier, Mike Zunino, Omar Narváez, Taylor Rogers, Andrew Heaney, Mike Clevinger, Michael Wacha, Zach Eflin, Tucker Barnhart

Free agent former SF Giants: Brandon Belt, Evan Longoria**, Drew Smyly, Adam Duvall, Matt Wisler, Curt Casali, Donovan Solano, Andrew McCutchen, Matthew Boyd, Matt Moore, Pierce Johnson, Matt Duffy, Charlie Culberson, Ehire Adrianza, Kevin Pillar, Alex Dickerson, Aaron Sanchez, Dominic Leone, José Álvarez, Hunter Strickland, Derek Holland, Will Smith, Jay Jackson, Sergio Romo, Yermín Mercedes