SF Giants second-round pick Carson Whisenhunt set for AFL debut

The SF Giants have had several prospects showing off their talents this at the Arizona Fall League, one of the most prestigious offseason leagues. However, the Giants 2022 second-round pick, Carson Whisenhunt, has yet to make his first appearance despite being assigned to the league. According to a report by Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle, Whisenhunt has been out with COVID-19 and will pitch in a game in the next seven days.

SF Giants pitching prospect Carson Whisenhunt during his college career at East Carolina. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

"If you're wondering why Giants LHP Carson Whisenhunt hasn't pitched yet in the AFL, he was on the Covid list and has to ramp back up after 10 days off," Slusser Tweeted. "He'll be pitching in a game within a week."

Whisenhunt was one of eight Giants prospects initially slated to play in the Arizona Fall League, but he has yet to appear in any games through three weeks of the season. So with Whisenhunt out, the Giants sent a ninth player, right-handed pitcher Spencer Bivens, to help fill his place with the Scottsdale Scorpions.

The Giants drafted Whisenhunt in the second round of this summer's draft out of East Carolina. They agreed to pay him a significantly above-slot $1.8 million signing bonus. Whisenhunt was expected to be a first-round pick after an excellent 2021 college season, but he was suspended for violating the NCAA's performance-enhancing drug policy and was not allowed to pitch in college this spring. Instead, Whisenhunt stayed in shape and showcased his abilities a bit at the Cape Cod League.

Whisenhunt made his minor-league debut after he signed, showing off his excellent changeup in a short stint at the Arizona Complex League and Single-A. He was great between both levels, recording 14 strikeouts against just one walk in 7.2 innings pitched (four appearances) without allowing a run.

The Arizona Fall League is generally considered equivalent to High-A or Double-A competition, which signaled the Giants confidence in Whisenhunt's ability to move quickly through the minors. While he has yet to show off his talents, a strong showing could quickly help his prospect stock rise.

It's exceedingly rare for a prospect to appear in the Arizona Fall League the year they are drafted. However, despite missing the past few weeks while he recovered from COVID-19, SF Giants pitching prospect Carson Whisenhunt is on the verge of doing exactly that.