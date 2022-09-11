SF Giants prospects: Scouting notes from San Jose's 4-3 loss on Thursday

Earlier this week, I decided to skip covering the second game of the SF Giants doubleheader on Thursday against the Brewers, so I could head down to San Jose to get a look at some of the organization's prospects.

I primarily wanted to get an in-person look at the Giants Single-A affiliate because I knew their most recent second-round pick, Carson Whisenhunt, was scheduled to start. Needless to say, I saw Whisenhunt alongside several other intriguing Giants prospects.

While I got some notes on several position players as well, one game is less informative with hitters. So, here's a rundown of my notes on the four pitchers I saw on Thursday:

SF Giants prospect notes: Carson Whisenhunt, LHP

The Giants are limiting Whisenhunt's workload in his first pro stint, throwing just two shutout innings in his start on Thursday. His fastball was 90-92 mph with some arm-side run but probably projects as a below-average pitch if he sticks in the rotation. Whisenhunt is thin, so he has room to bulk up, which could give me a boost in velocity. If not, it still could be enough because his fastball benefits from playing alongside one of the best minor-league changeups I have ever seen.

His changeup has an excellent gap in velocity-his changeup was 80-82 mph, arm action that is indiscernible from his fastball, and wicked break-with a shape that almost mimics an 11-5 curveball from a right-handed pitcher. He located it well throughout his two innings of work, and it has a chance to be a truly elite (plus-plus) pitch.

Whisenhunt only threw a few curveballs on Thursday, and none were in the strike zone. It looked like a potential average pitch to me, which should be enough to round out a starter's arsenal, but I'm less confident in that grade given the small sample.

Whisenhunt had excellent command in 2021, but that was less present leading up to the draft in the Cape Cod League and I'd say it was similar in my look on Thursday. Whisenhunt has an athletic frame and repeatable delivery, but he definitely showed more control than command. Hopefully, with spring training to ramp up next year, he can return to his 2021 form.

SF Giants prospect notes: Ryan Murphy, RHP

I was pleasantly surprised when Ryan Murphy relieved Whisenhunt in the third inning. I had no idea Murphy had even been assigned to San Jose. Murphy was a breakout prospect in the Giants system last year, dominating Low-A and High-A. However, back spasms have limited the 2020 fifth-round pick to just 11 appearances this season.

Murphy's stuff looked in line with where it was last season. His fastball sat between 90-92 mph, touching 93 mph. His breaking ball was his best pitch, flashing plus potential. He also located his changeup well in its limited usage. However, his fastball played far worse than I was accustomed to seeing last year.

Murphy dominated hitters at this level in 2021. In fact, Murphy's fastball was generating swings-and-missed at High-A with fairly comparable velocity. While I have not seen any trackman data for Murphy this year, I suspect its spin rate has dropped substantially. Grizzlies hitters just looked too comfortable against it on Thursday.

Murphy's repertoire and command looked quite comparable to last season, which is what made it so confusing to see how well Fresno hitters squared him up. 2022 is clearly a lost year for Murphy, but hopefully, he can begin getting back on track to rebound next season.

SF Giants prospect notes: Spencer Miles, RHP

The Giants' fourth-round pick in this year's draft, Spencer Miles showed off an impressive collection of tools, even if he remains a ways from putting it all together. Miles had the best fastball I saw on Thursday, sitting 94-95 mph and even touching 96 mph when he reached back in strikeout situations over his 2.1 innings of work.

After the draft, I spoke with a scout from another organization about Miles. He said Miles had always tried to do too much in college. Miles utilized three variations of a fastball and several breaking balls over his time at Missouri. The scout recommended he simplify things in pro ball. That looked to be the case to me on Thursday.

Miles may have primarily relied on his four-seam fastball, a high-70s 12-6 curveball, and a mid-80s changeup. His curveball showed the best potential of his off-speed pitches and looked like it might have the potential to be an above-average offering.

Of the pitchers I saw, Miles easily had the worst control. He was unable to locate his fastball and kept falling behind hitters. His curveball was his most effective pitch because even when it missed his intended location, it was good enough to induce some whiffs.

Miles has three pitches with the potential to be at least 50-grade (MLB average) offerings alongside an athletic frame with a repeatable delivery. He has all the pieces to be a mid-rotation starter, but he'll need to find a level of consistency he never did in college. The Giants are betting the adjustment to pro ball is exactly what he needs to unlock his potential.

SF Giants prospect notes: Mikell Manzano, RHP

Mikell Manzano was recently promoted from the Complex League after a fantastic summer in Arizona. He won't turn 20 until the end of November, but he might already be a more advanced pitcher than any of the recent college draftees I saw on Thursday. Manzano has an excellent feel for his traditional three-pitch mix (fastball, changeup, and curveball) and located them well on both sides of the plate.

Manzano reminded me of former Giants farmhand Clayton Blackburn, who dominated the lower minors as a young prospect, but was never able to develop potent enough stuff to reach the majors. Manzano flashed a potential plus curve and average changeup, but his fastball worked from 89-91 mph. Manzano's release point is lower than usual, which could give it an approach angle to punch somewhat above its weight, but it did not seem to be giving Fresno Grizzlies hitters problems.

Manzano's frame is already filled out, but he might be able to make some gains as he physically matures if he can turn some of his bulk into muscle. Otherwise, he's going to need to continue refining his curveball to make sure it can become a consistent plus offering. Whisenhunt should be able to overcome his fringey fastball because of his changeup, and Manzano will need to find a comparable secondary if his fastball does not get a big boost in velocity.