SF Giants activate OF Austin Slater from IL, option OF Heliot Ramos

Skip to main content

SF Giants activate outfielder Austin Slater from IL, option Heliot Ramos

The SF Giants activated outfielder Austin Slater from the injured list on Monday, optioning outfielder Heliot Ramos in a corresponding move.

The SF Giants activated outfielder Austin Slater from the injured list on Monday, optioning outfielder Heliot Ramos to Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move. Slater was first placed on the injured list in the first week of September with a dislocated left pinky.

Slater jammed his finger diving headfirst into second base during a game against the Padres on August 30th. The Giants thought Slater could avoid a stint on the injured list with a couple of days off. However, after Slater was limited to pinch-running and serving as a late-game defensive replacement for a few games, San Francisco placed him on the injured list.

Slater has arguably been the Giants best all-around outfielder in 2022. The Stanford alum is hitting .267/.378/.396 with five home runs and 11 stolen bases this season while grading out as an above-average defender at all three outfield positions.

SF Giants outfielder Austin Slater
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Slater is still looking to recreate his fantastic 2020 season. In 31 games during the pandemic-shortened season, Slater hit five home runs with eight stolen bases with an incredible .282/.408/.506 triple-slash. Over his career, though, Slater has managed a far more average .256/.347/.399 line.

Of course, Slater is at his best against left-handed pitching. He has a .809 OPS this season against southpaws and has hit .285/.378/.464 with the platoon advantage over his big-league career. Obviously, Slater has been asked to play more regularly this season as almost all the other Giants outfielders have struggled.

The SF Giants recalled Heliot Ramos from Triple-A on Saturday, and he made some impressive defensive plays over the weekend. However, the 23-year-old outfielder continued struggling at the plate. He scored a pair of runs on Sunday but was 0-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts in two games. Barring another injury, it seems like Ramos will finish the season at Triple-A, where he has hit .223/.303/.333 in 445 plate appearances.

In This Article (1)

San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants

SF Giants outfielder Austin Slater looks to the dugout.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants activate OF Austin Slater from IL, option OF Heliot Ramos

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodón pitching against the Phillies.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants delay Carlos Rodón's start while he deals with blister

By Marc Delucchi
An SF Giants hat resting on a glove in the dugout.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants lose general manager Scott Harris to Tigers

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants pitcher Alex Cobb throws a pitch against the Dodgers.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants lose to Dodgers in extras as rain falls at Oracle Park

By Marc Delucchi
Twins pitcher Jharel Cotton walks off the mound after an outing. He has since been acquired by the SF Giants.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants acquire former A's starter Jharel Cotton off waivers

By Marc Delucchi
A SF Giants giants hat sits in a bucket of baseballs during spring training (2015).
San Francisco Giants Prospects

SF Giants pitching prospect Rohan Handa undergoes surgery

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants pitcher Sean Hjelle.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants recall prospects Sean Hjelle and Heliot Ramos from AAA

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants pitcher Jay Jackson throws a pitch.
San Francisco Giants History

Former SF Giants fan favorite Jay Jackson designated for assignment

By Marc Delucchi