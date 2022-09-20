SF Giants activate OF Austin Slater from IL, option OF Heliot Ramos

The SF Giants activated outfielder Austin Slater from the injured list on Monday, optioning outfielder Heliot Ramos to Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move. Slater was first placed on the injured list in the first week of September with a dislocated left pinky.

Slater jammed his finger diving headfirst into second base during a game against the Padres on August 30th. The Giants thought Slater could avoid a stint on the injured list with a couple of days off. However, after Slater was limited to pinch-running and serving as a late-game defensive replacement for a few games, San Francisco placed him on the injured list.

Slater has arguably been the Giants best all-around outfielder in 2022. The Stanford alum is hitting .267/.378/.396 with five home runs and 11 stolen bases this season while grading out as an above-average defender at all three outfield positions.

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Slater is still looking to recreate his fantastic 2020 season. In 31 games during the pandemic-shortened season, Slater hit five home runs with eight stolen bases with an incredible .282/.408/.506 triple-slash. Over his career, though, Slater has managed a far more average .256/.347/.399 line.

Of course, Slater is at his best against left-handed pitching. He has a .809 OPS this season against southpaws and has hit .285/.378/.464 with the platoon advantage over his big-league career. Obviously, Slater has been asked to play more regularly this season as almost all the other Giants outfielders have struggled.

The SF Giants recalled Heliot Ramos from Triple-A on Saturday, and he made some impressive defensive plays over the weekend. However, the 23-year-old outfielder continued struggling at the plate. He scored a pair of runs on Sunday but was 0-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts in two games. Barring another injury, it seems like Ramos will finish the season at Triple-A, where he has hit .223/.303/.333 in 445 plate appearances.