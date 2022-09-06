SF Giants place OF Austin Slater on IL, recall RHP Yunior Marte

Skip to main content

SF Giants place outfielder Austin Slater on injured list, recall reliever Yunior Marte

The SF Giants placed Austin Slater on the injured list and recalled reliever Yunior Marte prior to their game against the Dodgers on Monday.

The SF Giants placed outfielder Austin Slater on the 10-day injured list and recalled right-handed pitcher Yunior Marte from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. Marte immediately contributed, completing 1.1 innings in San Francisco's 7-4 victory over the Dodgers.

Slater had been out of the lineup over the weekend after jamming his finger diving headfirst into second base on August 30th against the Padres. The Giants were hopeful that Slater's finger could recover after a few days of rest. However, it clearly did not respond as well as the team's trainers had hoped.

Manager Gabe Kapler told reporters on Monday that Slater has dislocated his left pinky finger and suffered "a sprain near the joke." Kapler went on to say that the team is prepared to be without him for "at least 10 days, and maybe a few days after that." While Slater was able to play as a defensive replacement over the weekend, Kapler acknowledged that he is able to do everything but grip strong enough to hit.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

SF Giants righty Yunior Marte looks towards the plate.

The Giants signed Marte as a minor-league free agent prior to the 2021 season. While he never received a big-league callup last year, he was one of the best relievers in the Sacramento River Cats bullpen. To prevent him from returning to free agency last winter, the Giants added him to their 40-man roster.

This season, Marte has split his time between Triple-A and San Francisco. In 25 appearances in the minors, Marte has a 3.16 ERA with 35 strikeouts and nine walks in 25.2 innings pitched (25 appearances). Marte has made 28 appearances with the Giants this season and recorded 31 strikeouts and 14 walks in 35 innings pitched with a 6.17 ERA.

The SF Giants will have to replace Alex Wood in the rotation after he was placed on the injured list earlier this week. While minor leaguer Tristan Beck seems like a candidate to replace him, San Francisco appears to be leaning towards a bullpen game on Tuesday. Adding an arm like Marte should make that easier.

In This Article (2)

San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants
Austin Slater
Austin Slater

SF Giants outfielder Austin Slater
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants place OF Austin Slater on IL, recall RHP Yunior Marte

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants Lewis Brinson celebrates in the dugout after hitting a homer.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants blast five homers in 7-4 victory over Dodgers

By Marc Delucchi
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge jogs to the outfield. Could he be the SF Giants next free-agent splash?
San Francisco Giants Rumors

An early look at 5 top free agents the SF Giants should target this offseason

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants prospect Tyler Fitzgerald diving back to first base during his college career at Louisville.
San Francisco Giants Prospects

SF Giants prospect becomes first player with a 20-20 season at Double-A Richmond

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi
San Francisco Giants Rumors

SF Giants: Zaidi hints at a more aggressive approach to free agency

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodón pitching against the Phillies.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants: Wilmer Flores’ walk-off homer salvages Rodón's gem in 5-3 win over Phillies

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants outfielder Bryce Johnson taking a swing
San Francisco Giants News

WATCH: SF Giants OF Bryce Johnson records his first career MLB hit

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants infielder José Rojas takes a swing during his time with the Angels.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants claim infielder off waivers from Angels

By Marc Delucchi