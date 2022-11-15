SF Giants outfielder Joc Pederson accepts qualifying offer

Joc Pederson will be back in a SF Giants uniform next season after he accepted a qualifying offer, as first reported by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The Giants surprised many when they offered Pederson a one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer, and it seems Joc and his agent did not think they could get a better deal on the open market. Giants left-handed starter Carlos Rodón declined his qualifying offer.

SF Giants outfielder Joc Pederson connects with a pitch against the Padres. (2022) Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

If Pederson had rejected the qualifying offer and signed elsewhere, the Giants would have received draft compensation. If Rodón signs with another team, the Giants will receive a competitive round B pick, which slots between rounds 2 and 3.

The Giants have not hesitated to use the qualifying offer during the Farhan Zaidi era. They used it on closer Will Smith and Madison Bumgarner after 2019, on Kevin Gausman after 2020, and on Brandon Belt after last season - Gausman and Belt both accepted the offers while Smith and Bumgarner signed elsewhere and netted the Giants picks.

Pederson was a Silver Slugger finalist this season, hitting 274/.353/.521 with 23 home runs in 134 games with the Giants. A Bay Area-native, Pederson received his second career All-Star game selection and went 0-for-2 in the midsummer classic.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler made sure to shield Pederson from left-handed pitching this season. Just 13 percent of Pederson’s plate appearances were against southpaws, who he has struggled against throughout his career. While his defense in the outfield leaves a lot to be desired, the Giants are apparently willing to put up with that for the sake of his bat.

Another wrinkle that could increase Joc Pederson's value going forward is MLB's decision to ban extreme shifts next season. Pederson, a dead-pull hitter has been consistently hampered by extreme shifts. Given Pederson's track record of productivity with extreme shifts, it's not out of the question that the SF Giants could expect even more from him next season.