SF Giants: Thairo Estrada & Joc Pederson named Silver Slugger finalists

The SF Giants had a pair of players named finalists for the 2022 National League Silver Slugger award on Thursday. Giants outfielder Joc Pederson and second baseman Thairo Estrada were each named finalists, although Estrada was a finalist in a category for the new "utility" position.

SF Giants infielder Thairo Estrada singles through the right side of the infield. (2022) Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Estrada emerged as a great utility man with the Giants in 2021, crushing left-handed pitching in a platoon role off the bench. In an expanded role in 2022, he was arguably the Giants best position player. He played in 140 games this season, posting a .260/.322/.402 triple-slash with 23 doubles, 14 home runs, and 21 stolen bases. While he was primarily the Giants starting second baseman, he also appeared in 37 games at shortstop and 19 games in the outfield (18 in left field and one in center).

Giants manager Gabe Kapler heaped praise on Estrada for his production this season. "Estrada continues to be outstanding," Kapler said during a postgame press conference in September. "What we're learning about Thairo is not only is he coming up in the biggest moments and being able to slow his heartbeat down, not only is he going out there and playing every day and showing durability, but the toughness is off the charts. The physical toughness is off the charts."

Pederson, a Bay Area native, signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Giants last offseason and had one of the best seasons of his career in 2022. He was easily San Francisco's best hitter this year, batting .274/.353/.521 with 23 home runs in 134 games. Pederson received his second career All-Star game selection and went 0-for-2 in the midsummer classic.

Neither Pederson nor Estrada are favorites to win the award.

Brandon Drury (Reds/Padres), Tommy Edman (Cardinals), Jeff McNeil (Mets), and Chris Taylor (Dodgers) are the other nominees in the utility category with Estrada. Drury seems like the odds-on favorite, hitting .263/.320/.492 with 31 doubles and 28 home runs this year between his time with the Reds and Padres.

The other outfielders in Pederson's category are Mookie Betts (Dodgers), Kyle Schwarber (Phillies), Juan Soto (Nationals/Padres), Starling Marte (Mets), Michael Harris II (Atlanta), Bryan Reynolds (Pirates), Hunter Renfroe (Brewers), and Brandon Nimmo (Mets). While three outfielders will be given a Silver Slugger, it's hard to envision Pederson receiving more votes than five of the players on that list.

Estrada is under team control via arbitration through 2027 and seems like a lock to be in the SF Giants lineup next season. Pederson, on the other hand, is set to be a free agent. Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said the team has engaged in negotiations to re-sign Pederson with his agent but have yet to reach a new deal.

Thairo Estrada and Joc Pederson were responsible for many of the best moments of the Giants 2022 season. While it seems unlikely that either SF Giants hitter will be hoisting a Silver Slugger award this season, they both can add 2022 NL Silver Slugger finalist to their respective resumes.