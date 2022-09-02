SF Giants have talked with OF Joc Pederson about an extension

SF Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi joined Tom Tolbert and Adam Copeland on KNBR 680 on Thursday to discuss all things Giants. Copeland asked Zaidi about the team's decision to retain impending free agent Joc Pederson and not put him on the waiver wire in time for him to be on another team's postseason roster. Zaidi made clear that he would love to have Pederson on the team beyond this season.

It's worth mentioning that the Giants had nothing to gain by placing Pederson on waivers in August. Under the previous trade deadline format, teams would put veterans like Pederson on waivers and then could attempt to work out a trade with the team. They could receive prospects who are not currently on the 40-man roster with no issues (while prospects on the 40-man would have to clear waivers). Now, August trades involving anyone on the 40-man roster are banned. Placing Pederson on waivers would have only been a cost-cutting measure with no other benefit to the team.

"We'd love to have him back next year," Zaidi said. "We've talked some to his representatives. I've talked to Joc about it himself. He's from here. He's played well. He was an All-Star for us." Zaidi making a point of saying that the Giants have had talks with Pederson (a Palo Alto native) and his representatives about a reunion suggests that they are hoping to keep him in the lineup next season.

Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

Pederson got off to a fantastic start this season, earning his second-career selection to the All-Star game. In 107 games this season, Pederson is hitting .263/.339/.513 with 20 home runs. Despite reaching the All-Star game, though, it would be surprising to see Pederson receive a massive deal in free agency. He is limited defensively in the outfield corners-consistently receiving below-average marks by most advanced numbers-and has continued to struggle against same-sided pitching. Limited to a platoon role, Pederson will not have an extremely robust market. His market will probably be capped with a two or three-year deal worth $7 million-$9 million a season. Given his level of production in San Francisco, it's easy to see the Giants making an offer in that range.

Here's SF Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi's full interview on the Tolbert and Copes Show: