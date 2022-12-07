SF Giants pass on Rule 5 Draft, lose RHP Nick Avila to White Sox

The SF Giants did not make a selection in the 2022 Rule 5 Draft, marking the first time in Farhan Zaidi's tenure with the organization that they pass on a selection. However, Giants relief-pitching prospect Nick Avila was drafted by the Chicago White Sox. Avila was considered the Giants prospect most at risk of being selected in Giants Baseball Insider's Rule 5 Draft preview.

The Giants also passed on making a selection in the minor-league phase of the draft, but lost right-handed pitchers Wei-Chieh Huang (Pirates), Brooks Crawford (Reds) Yoniel Ramirez (Phillies), Taylor Rashi (Diamondbacks), Willian Suarez (Angels), first baseman Frankie Tostado (Mariners), catcher Ronaldo Flores (Angels), and outfielder Armani Smith (Twins). The Giants will need to be active in minor-league free agency to fill in those roster spots.

Arguably the most notable omission from the Giants 40-man roster Avila has a unique arsenal for a reliever, flashing several big-league pitches, including a slider, curveball, and changeup alongside multiple variations on his fastball. His heater usually works in the mid-90s, but is far from an overpowering pitch. Instead, Avila relies on above-average command and his excellent feel for spin.

The White Sox cannot option Avila to the minor leagues in 2023 without offering him back to the Giants, a proposition they would almost certainly accept. He could spend time in the minors on a rehab assignment if he is placed on the injured list, but otherwise must be on the big-league roster all season long. With the White Sox aiming for contention in 2023, he will not have room to struggle.

Avila emerged into a fantastic late-round find for the Giants, who drafted him in the 26th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Long Beach State. Avila struggled as a long reliever with the Eugene Emeralds in 2021 but returned to High-A with a vengeance this season in a more traditional role.

Avila posted a 0.95 ERA in 27 appearances with Eugene, striking out 31 hitters in 28.1 innings with 13 saves while issuing just eight walks. Upon a promotion to Double-A Richmond, Avila continued dominating. In 27 innings pitched (20 appearances), he maintained a 1.33 ERA with 27 strikeouts and six walks. It's hard to argue with those numbers.

Already 25, Avila is on the older side for a prospect, and the Giants clearly preferred other, more high-octane arms like Cole Waites and Jose Cruz based on their 40-man roster decisions. Nevertheless, the White Sox hope Nick Avila proves the SF Giants made a mistake and can immediately be a viable big-league arm.