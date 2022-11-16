SF Giants protect Marco Luciano, five others from Rule 5 Draft

The SF Giants added shortstop Marco Luciano, center fielder Luis Matos, infielder Brett Wisely, right-handed pitcher Tristan Beck, right-handed pitcher Jose Cruz, and right-handed pitcher Keaton Winn to the 40-man roster, effectively protecting all six players from being selected in the Rule 5 Draft.

In corresponding moves, the Giants designated right-handed pitcher Sam Delaplane, left-handed pitcher Jarlín García, catcher Dom Núñez, right-handed pitcher Drew Strotman, catcher Meibrys Viloria, infielder Jason Vosler, and Colton Welker for assignment and traded outfielder Steele Walker to the Tigers for cash considerations.

SF Giants prospect Luis Matos jogs to first base during a game in the Arizona Fall League. (2022) Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Matos emerged as a consensus top-100 prospect after the 2021 season when he hit .313/.359/.495 at Single-A San Jose as a 19-year-old. However, this season, facing more advanced competition at High-A Eugene, Matos' free-swinging approach led to a massive dip in his production at the plate. He posted a .211/.275/.344 triple-slash across 407 plate appearances at Eugene.

Matos got off to a hot start at the Arizona Fall League, but pitchers slowly began taking advantage of his aggressive approach. In 22 games (93 plate appearances), Matos hit .233/.280/.361 with two home runs and was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year.

Luciano is a consensus top-25 prospect in the minor leagues and is arguably the best prospect in the Giants organization. The 21-year-old shortstop hit .263/.339/.459 with 10 doubles and 10 home runs in 57 games at High-A this season. Luciano missed a good chunk of the summer with a lower back injury and likely would have been promoted to Double-A sooner if not for the missed time. However, now that the season's over, he will join the Flying Squirrels for the playoffs before playing in the Dominican Winter League.

Beck started this season with Double-A Richmond but was promoted to Triple-A Sacramento after just three outings. Since joining the River Cats rotation, Beck has an underwhelming 5.64 ERA in 97.1 innings pitched (20 appearances). However, those numbers overshadow a much better performance over the past two months. and might have received a late-season callup if not for an injury

Cruz was voted the best reliever and best changeup in the California League this season. Cruz has been exceptional this season at San Jose, pairing his changeup with a high-90s heater and a solid breaking ball. Inconsistent control is likely the only reason the 22-year-old is still at Single-A. However, he has still been the best reliever in the league. He has racked up 77 strikeouts in 47 innings pitched (35 appearances) while surrendering 20 hits and 22 walks en route to a 2.30 ERA.

The Giants acquired Wisely in a trade with the Rays moments before the deadline to protect players from the Rule 5 Draft. This season, Wisely hit .274/.371/.461 triple-slash with 15 home runs and 31 stolen bases in 112 games at Double-A. He received a late-season promotion to Triple-A, but posted a measly .238/.261/.333 line in 5 games.

Winn, a former Giants fifth-round pick, has a fastball that has reached triple-digits alongside an impressive breaking ball. Injuries have limited Winn throughout his career, but he recorded a 4.08 ERA across 108 innings pitched with 125 strikeouts and 38 walks between Single-A, High-A, and Double-A. While those numbers are far from impressive, many scouts would expect Winn to be even better out of the bullpen.

