SF Giants prospects: Pair of 2019 draft picks selected as SJ Giants MVP & Pitcher of the Year

Skip to main content

SF Giants prospects: Pair of 2019 draft picks selected as San Jose Giants MVP & Pitcher of the Year

The SF Giants Single-A affiliate recognized a pair of top prospects from the organization's 2019 draft class as their 2022 Most Valuable Player & Pitcher of the Year.

The season is over for the SF Giants Single-A affiliate in San Jose. The San Jose Giants were eliminated from championship contention in the California League postseason after they were swept by the Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies' affiliate) in a best-of-three series. With the season in the rearview mirror, San Jose handed out their season awards. A pair of Giants 2019 draft picks received the top honors. Center fielder Grant McCray was selected as San Jose's Most Valuable Player, and right-handed pitcher Trevor McDonald was chosen as the team's Pitcher of the Year.

McCray and McDonald were two of the Giants priority selections in the 2019 MLB draft. The Giants drafted McCray in the third round out of Lakewood Ranch High School in Bradenton, Florida. While the team did not select McDonald until the 11th round, he received a well above-slot $800,000 signing bonus in line with a third-round selection. Of the Giants picks out of high school that year, McDonald and McCray received the largest signing bonuses of the group.

In 2022, both McCray and McDonald had breakout seasons at Single-A.

McCray hit .291/.383/.525 with 21 doubles, nine triples, and 21 home runs in 106 games with San Jose. On top of his excellent performance at the plate, McCray was voted the best defensive outfielder in the California League. His performance earned him a promotion to High-A Eugene where he recorded a solid .810 OPS in 14 games.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

McDonald started the year as a long reliever out of San Jose's bullpen. However, McDonald excelled while the team's starters suffered injuries and/or struggled. After posting a 2.98 ERA in 42.1 innings pitched across 17 appearances as a reliever, McDonald received an opportunity to start. Rather than struggling in longer outings, he took his abilities to the next level. McDonald completed 48 innings pitched in 10 starts at Single-A and racked up 48 strikeouts alongside a 1.88 ERA. Like McCray, he received a late-year promotion to Eugene. McDonald made two appearances and struck out 18 hitters, allowing two earned runs over 11 innings.

The SF Giants farm system had several top prospects see their stock fall in 2022. However, Trevor McDonald and Grant McCray each took a huge step forward in their development this season. It took some time, but two of the Giants highest priority picks in the 2019 draft had breakout seasons and earned top awards with their Single-A affiliate.

In This Article (1)

San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants

A SF Giants giants hat sits in a bucket of baseballs during spring training (2015).
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants prospects: Pair of 2019 draft picks selected as SJ Giants MVP & Pitcher of the Year

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants infielder David Villar high-fives third-base coach Mark Hallberg after hitting a home run.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants: David Villar goes deep in 6-3 victory over Rockies

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants designated hitter Willie Calhoun hits an RBI-single off the right-field wall.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants outright former Rangers slugger Willie Calhoun to Triple-A

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants prospect Marco Luciano tags A's prospect Tyler Soderstrom.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants top prospect Marco Luciano promoted to Double-A

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants pitching prospect RJ Dabovich looks towards the plate while he was playing for Arizona State.
San Francisco Giants Prospects

BA highlights two SF Giants pitching prospects as sleepers

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants outfielder Austin Slater looks to the dugout.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants activate OF Austin Slater from IL, option OF Heliot Ramos

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodón pitching against the Phillies.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants delay Carlos Rodón's start while he deals with blister

By Marc Delucchi
An SF Giants hat resting on a glove in the dugout.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants lose general manager Scott Harris to Tigers

By Marc Delucchi