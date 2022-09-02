BA highlights several SF Giants prospects at Single-A with standout tools

Baseball America released their annual list of players with the best tools in every Single-A on Thursday, and several SF Giants prospects made the list. Right-handed pitcher Landen Roupp, reliever Jose Cruz, shortstop Aeverson Arteaga, center fielder Grant McCray, and manager Lipso Nava were selected as the best at a particular skill in the California League.

It’s unsurprising to see the San Jose Giants so well represented on Baseball America’s list. San Jose went 40-26 to start the season with several breakout prospects, including players on the list who have received promotions. In the second half, after losing the majority of their starting lineup up the minor-league chain, they unsurprisingly have fallen to 29-28

Given the amount of turnover the roster has dealt with, it makes sense that manager Lipso Nava was selected as the best managerial prospect in the California League. Nava is a baseball lifer, having spent nearly two decades as a player between the minors and independent leagues before catching on in the Giants organization as a coach over the past decade. He has managed in the Giants farm system for their Dominican Summer League, Arizona Complex League, Single-A, and High-A affiliates and also has worked as a fundamentals coach.

As for the prospects themselves, Roupp had the best breaking ball in the league, per BA. An unsurprising selection given how quickly Roupp has ascended up the minor-league ranks primarily relying on a mid-90s sinker and a nasty (arguably 70-grade) curveball. Roupp struck out 69 batters in 48.2 innings with San Jose before receiving a promotion to Eugene. He performed even better with Eugene and was promptly promoted once again. Now at Double-A Richmond, Roupp has looked solid against upper minors competition, recording a 4.50 ERA with 13 strikeouts and 3 walks across 10 innings pitched (two starts).

Cruz was named as the best in two categories: best reliever and best changeup. Cruz has been exceptional this season at San Jose, pairing his changeup with a high-90s heater and a solid breaking ball. Inconsistent control is likely the only reason the 22-year-old is still at Single-A. However, he has still been the best reliever in the league. He has racked up 77 strikeouts in 47 innings pitched (35 appearances) while surrendering 20 hits and 22 walks en route to a 2.30 ERA.

Arteaga also was named in multiple categories. He was voted the best defensive shortstop in the league and the player with the best infield arm. Arteaga has always been known more for his glove than any other part of his game. He already looks like a future above-average MLB defender despite being just 19. However, his first season at full-season ball has been nearly as impressive at the plate, where he has a .266/.340/.425 triple-slash with a league-leading 35 doubles and 12 home runs. Baseball America quoted an anonymous scout that said, “He’ll be an everyday shortstop. Defensively he’s got a 60 arm and he’s going to grow into even more arm strength. His feet work, hands work, under control, throws on the run. He far exceeds his age with his skill set...Plus-plus defense in the middle of the field.”

McCray was voted the best defensive outfielder in the league. An exceptional athlete, McCray uses his plus speed well in center field and also flashes excellent instincts. Offensively, McCray became the first San Jose Giants player in the team’s history to record a 20-20 season and was recently promoted to High-A Eugene. On the year, he has a .290/.382/.521 triple-slash with 22 home runs and 37 stolen bases.

Single-A is a long way from the majors. Every prospect still has significant hurdles to overcome before they are ready to succeed against MLB competition. With that said, it’s an excellent sign that so many SF Giants prospects stood out among their peers in the California League.