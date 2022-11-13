SF Giants: Luis Matos wins Defensive Player of the Year at AFL

Skip to main content

SF Giants prospect Luis Matos wins Defensive Player of the Year award at AFL

While it's been a rough year at the plate for SF Giants prospect Luis Matos, his defensive prowess was honored at the Arizona Fall League.

Several prospects in the SF Giants farm system have been playing at the Arizona Fall League over the past couple of months. With the season coming to an end, MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo wrote up the Arizona Fall League season's awards on Saturday. Giants prospect center fielder Luis Matos was named the Defensive Player of the Year.

SF Giants prospect Luis Matos running the bases during the Arizona Fall League. (2022)

SF Giants top prospect Luis Matos runs the bases. (2022)

"While the Giants’ No. 3 prospect still has things to prove at the plate, there are no questions about his ability to roam the outfield," Mayo wrote. "His reads and routes have improved, and he showed all fall with Scottsdale that his speed and instincts will work very well in center field, where he played errorless baseball and used his solid arm to pick up a pair of assists."

Matos emerged as a consensus top-100 prospect after the 2021 season when he hit .313/.359/.495 at Single-A San Jose as a 19-year-old. However, this season, facing more advanced competition at High-A Eugene, Matos' free-swinging approach led to a massive dip in his production at the plate. He posted a .211/.275/.344 triple-slash across 407 plate appearances at Eugene.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Arizona Fall League competition includes players from the upper minors. Generally, it's considered between High-A and Double-A in terms of competition.

Matos got off to a hot start at the Arizona Fall League, but pitchers slowly began taking advantage of his aggressive approach. In 22 games (93 plate appearances), Matos hit .233/.280/.361 with two home runs.

The Giants will face a difficult decision with Matos this offseason. He is eligible to be selected in the Rule 5 draft by another team this offseason unless the Giants add him to their 40-man roster.

A team would have to be willing to keep Matos on a big-league roster for the entirety of the 2023 season. However, given his offensive struggles that would seem unlikely on the surface, but his advanced defensive ability in center makes it easier to stash him as a glove-first fifth outfielder. With incredible upside, it's hard to imagine Matos going unpicked if he's unprotected by the Giants.

Regardless of the Rule 5 draft, SF Giants prospect Luis Matos can hang his hat on being named the 2022 Arizona Fall League Defensive Player of the Year.

In This Article (1)

San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants

SF Giants prospect Luis Matos running the bases during the Arizona Fall League. (2022)
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants: Luis Matos wins Defensive Player of the Year at AFL

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants starter Carlos Rodón
San Francisco Giants Rumors

SF Giants free agent Carlos Rodón drawing interest from 18 teams

By Marc Delucchi
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa fields a ground ball. (2022)
San Francisco Giants Rumors

SF Giants free-agent breakdown: Twins SS Carlos Correa

By JD Salazar
Texas Rangers catcher Meibrys Viloria hits a double against the Orioles. (2022)
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants claim catcher and reliever off waivers from Rangers

By Marc Delucchi
Dodgers infielder Trea Turner hits a double against the Padres. (2022)
San Francisco Giants Rumors

SF Giants free-agent breakdown: Dodgers SS Trea Turner

By JD Salazar
SF Giants outfielder Joc Pederson signalling for a fair ball.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants extend QOs to Carlos Rodón and Joc Pederson

By Sean Keane
SF Giants third baseman Evan Longoria smiles while in the field.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants decline 3B Evan Longoria's team option

By Marc Delucchi
Rockies catcher Dom Núñez hits a double at Coors Field. (2021)
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants acquire Rockies C Dom Núñez off waivers

By Marc Delucchi