SF Giants recall Luis Ortiz and Sean Hjelle, option Jakob Junis

SF Giants recall pitchers Luis Ortiz and Sean Hjelle, option RHP Jakob Junis

The SF Giants recalled right-handed pitchers Luis Ortiz and Sean Hjelle from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday.

The SF Giants brought right-handed pitchers Luis Ortiz and Sean Hjelle back to the MLB roster on Sunday, just in time for the team's final home game of the season. The Giants had already created one spot on the roster by deciding to shut down Logan Webb. They also optioned right-handed pitcher Jakob Junis to Triple-A.

It seemed like Hjelle's 2022 season might be over on Saturday when the Giants optioned him to Triple-A. However, San Francisco clearly knew their intentions of eventually placing Webb on the injured list, which they knew would allow them to bring Hjelle back.

Unlike Hjelle, who has oscillated between Triple-A and the majors all season, Ortiz was only called up once earlier this season. Ortiz allowed just one run on three hits and two walks across 6.1 innings pitched during his big-league stint. At Triple-A this season, Ortiz recorded a 4.54 ERA with 72 strikeouts and just 13 walks in 67.1 innings pitched.

SF Giants pitcher Sean Hjelle throws a pitch. (2022)
Hjelle has looked impressive in September with the Giants, recording at least four innings pitched without allowing more than two runs in three of his four outings. With that said, he still has a 7.20 ERA in 20 MLB innings this season. In the minors this year, Hjelle had a 4.92 ERA in 97 innings pitched (22 starts) at Triple-A with 80 strikeouts and 38 walks.

Ortiz was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the first round of the 2014 draft out of Sanger High School in California. Ortiz's career got off to a tremendous start, reaching Double-A before his 20th birthday. He was a consensus top-100 prospect in the minor leagues from 2016-2017. However, Ortiz struggled to get over the hump in the upper minors and has bounced between multiple organizations, only appearing in three MLB games prior to this season.

The decision to option Junis would suggest his season is over. Junis was San Francisco's latest reclamation project on the mound. He bounced back from three difficult seasons with the Royals with the best year of his career since 2018. Junis recorded a 4.42 ERA as the Giants swingman, completing 112 innings pitched, but ERA estimators were higher on his performance (4.12 xERA, 3.65 FIP, 3.65 xFIP).

SF Giants manager Gabe Kapler will no longer have Logan Webb or Jakob Junis this season, but welcomed Sean Hjelle and Luis Ortiz back to the team's bullpen for the final four games of the season.

SF Giants pitcher Luis Ortiz throws a pitch during his stint with the Orioles.
