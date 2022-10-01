SF Giants reinstate left-handed reliever Jarlín García

Skip to main content

SF Giants reinstate LHP Jarlín García, option RHP Sean Hjelle to Triple-A

The SF Giants welcomed left-handed reliever Jarlín García back to the roster after he was placed on the Paternity List earlier this week.

The SF Giants reinstated left-handed pitcher Jarlín García to the active roster on Saturday. García was placed on the Paternity List earlier this week. To create a spot on the roster, the Giants optioned right-handed pitcher Sean Hjelle to Triple-A Sacramento.

García has been one of the Giants best relief pitchers this season. He has a 2.98 ERA in 63.1 innings (56 appearances). Originally claimed off waivers from the Marlins, García has a 2.51 ERA across 133 appearances with 136 strikeouts in 150.1 innings pitched.

SF Giants pitcher Sean Hjelle throws a pitch. (2022)

A former second-round pick, Hjelle has had some promising flashes in his first big-league campaign this year. While he has a 7.20 ERA in 20 MLB innings this season, Hjelle has looked impressive in September, recording at least four innings pitched without allowing more than two runs in three of his four outings. In the minors this season, Hjelle had a 4.92 ERA in 97 innings pitched (22 starts) at Triple-A with 80 strikeouts and 38 walks.

The Giants decision to option Hjelle likely ends his 2022 season. A player cannot be recalled to the majors for at least 10 days after they are optioned unless they replace a player placed on the injured list. It is obviously possible that Hjelle returns to the Giants because of an injury, it seems like the team could get by without him for the final five games of the regular season.

SF Giants left-handed reliever Jarlín García throws a pitch. (2022)
