SF Giants sweep Rockies in 3-0 win led by pen & Mike Yastrzemski

Skip to main content

SF Giants sweep Rockies in 3-0 win led by bullpen & Mike Yastrzemski's bat

The SF Giants bullpen threw a shutout at Coors Field while Mike Yastrzemski blasted a double and home run.

Coors Field has hosted plenty of crazy baseball over its history. Known as the most hitter-friendly environment in the major leagues, any team throwing a bullpen game in Coors seems like playing with fire. This week, though, the SF Giants avoided getting burned against the Rockies in a pair of bullpen games this week. The Giants capped off their four-game series sweep with a 3-0 shutout in a bullpen game on Thursday.

Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski continued his hot hitting in Denver with a double off Rockies starter José Ureña in the first inning. A two-out single from Joc Pederson drove Yastrzemski in and gave San Francisco a 1-0 lead.

John Brebbia started his second game of the series on Thursday, throwing a shutout inning to get the Giants bullpen rolling. After the Giants pitching staff allowed just one run in Wednesday's 6-1 win, the bullpen completed a rare shutout at Coors.

The first relay in the Giants bullpen got off to a bumpy start when Tyler Rogers faced a bases-loaded jam in the second inning. However, the submariner was able to escape with a groundball double play. Rogers has usually been trusted to throw two innings in the Giants recent bullpen games, but manager Gabe Kapler decided to bring in Jarlin García in the third inning after Rogers' high-stress second.

García picked up the slack, striking out a pair over 2.1 innings pitched. Then, Kapler called upon recently acquired pitcher Jharel Cotton, who was added to the big-league roster on Wednesday and became the 63rd player to appear in a game for the Giants this season, tying the franchise's single-season record.

Cotton allowed a lead-off double to Charlie Blackmon in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Yastrzemski was able to capitalize on a baserunning mistake by Blackmon to end the inning. Rockies slugger Elehuris Montero lined a pitch from Cotton into center field, Blackmon headed for home, hoping to score on a single, but Yaz made an excellent catch and doubled Blackmon off second base. Cotton allowed just two hits over 2.2 shutout innings.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

SF Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski high-fives third-base coach Mark Hallberg during their game against the Rockies on September 22, 2022.

Yastrzemski extended the Giants lead to 2-0 in the sixth inning with a solo home run off Ureña. Even amidst his down season, Yaz is still putting up MVP numbers in the Rockies' home ballpark. After his performance on Thursday, Yastrzemski has a .330/.402/.718 triple-slash with eight doubles and 10 home runs in 25 career games at Coors Field.

In the seventh inning, Luis González singled off Rockies reliever Justin Lawrence to spark a one-run rally. González advanced to second on a fielder's choice by Joey Bart before scoring on a single by LaMonte Wade Jr.

Southpaw Scott Alexander reliever Cotton in the eighth inning and continued looking like a viable late-inning reliever. Alexander is slated to be a free agent this offseason, but he has clearly been the Giants best left-handed reliever over the past month. It's hard to envision president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi letting Alexander sign elsewhere this offseason.

Finally, Kapler handed the ball to closer Camilo Doval to cap off the bullpen's excellent day. Doval painted the outside corner with a 99 mph sinker to start the inning, and that set the tone for his electric inning. Doval struck out one over a calm ninth inning en route to recording his 24th save of the season.

The SF Giants will now travel to Phoenix, Arizona to being a three-game series against the Diamondbacks tomorrow. The Giants are scheduled to have ace Carlos Rodón on the hill after delaying his start earlier this week. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM Pacific.

In This Article (2)

San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants
Mike Yastrzemski
Mike Yastrzemski

SF Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski high-fives third-base coach Mark Hallberg during their game against the Rockies on September 22, 2022.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants sweep Rockies in 3-0 win led by pen & Mike Yastrzemski

By Marc Delucchi
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Shelby Miller (40) pitches against the SF Giants in the 2014 NLCS.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants call up former All-Star pitcher Shelby Miller

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants director of pitching Brian Bannister jogs off the field with the Red Sox. (2018)
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants staffer has been away from team all year due to vaccine refusal

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants infielders Wilmer Flores and Thairo Estrada embrace. (2022)
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants: Wilmer Flores says Thairo Estrada "reminds me of me"

By Marc Delucchi
Former SF Giants prospect Alexander Canario swings at a pitch with the Cubs during spring training. (2022)
San Francisco Giants History

SF Giants: Prospect traded for Kris Bryant hit three home runs in a game

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants pitcher Logan Webb throws a pitch against the Rockies. (2022)
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants: Logan Webb dazzles despite delay in 6-1 win over Rockies

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants infielder Jason Vosler tosses his bat after earning a walk.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants recall Jason Vosler from Triple-A, DFA Lewis Brinson

By Marc Delucchi
Twins pitcher Jharel Cotton throws a pitch. (2022)
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants add Jharel Cotton to MLB roster, option Sean Hjelle

By Marc Delucchi