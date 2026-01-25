Another Giants Star Commits to Play in Upcoming World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic is getting ready to be the focal point of competition during spring training. The San Francisco Giants will be without another player for part of spring training.

Tristan Beck, a Giants reliever, told Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle on X (formerly Twitter) that he intends to play for Team Great Britain in the WBC, which starts in March. He’ll join his brother, Brendan, who is pitching in the minors for the New York Yankees.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Beck was born in Corona, Callf., and his and his brother played their college baseball at Stanford. But it’s not uncommon in the WBC for players with ancestry in other countries to play for those teams. It’s likely he and his brother have enough family ancestry to qualify. The Giants would also have to have approved Beck’s request to play.

Tristan Beck and the WBC

San Francisco Giants pitcher Tristan Beck walks off the field at the end of an inning. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Team Great Britain will play in Pool B with the United States, Mexico, Italy and Brazil. All Group B games will be at Daikin Park, the home of the Houston Astros. Beck and his teammates will two exhibition games against the Milwaukee Brewers on March 3 in Phoenix and against the San Deigo Padres on March 4 in Peoria, Ariz.

The top two teams in each pool advance to elimination play. Team Great Britain will open Pool B play on March 6 at 10 a.m. Pacific time against Mexico. The squad’s other games include:

March 7: vs. Team USA, 5 p.m. Pacific

March 8: vs. Italy, 10 a.m., Pacific

March 9: vs. Brazil, 10 a.m. Pacific.

Beck won’t be the only Giants MLB player in the WBC. Pitcher Logan Webb has committed to playing for Team USA after committing and then bowing out in 2023 as he wanted to spend more time preparing for that season in spring training.

Outfielder Jung Hoo Lee is set to play for Team Korea in the WBC. He returned to the U.S. earlier this week to participate in Giants FanFest activities in the Bay Area. He was delayed at U.S. Customs at Los Angeles International Airport for about four hours due to a paperwork issue.

Beck is coming off a 2025 season in which he went 1-0 with a 4.61 ERRA in 31 appearances with one start. He struck out 41 and walked 16 in 56.2 innings. He also had three holds and two saves in two chances. In three Major League seasons he is 4-1 with a 3.94 ERA in 71 games, with 123 strikeouts and 41 walks in 157.2 innings.

Recommended Articles