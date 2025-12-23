Giants Ace Logan Webb Thrilled for Second Chance in World Baseball Classic

Logan Webb was all set to pitch in the 2023 World Baseball Classic for Team USA. But his commitments to the San Francisco Giants got in the way.

At the time, the Giants were at a pivotal point under manager Gabe Kapler and then-president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi. San Francisco missed the playoffs after an incredible 2021, and Webb felt it was important to be close to the team and help built it back into a winner. So, at the last minute, he pulled out.

So, he watched from afar as Team USA got all the way to the championship game and lost to Team Japan. It’s gnawed at him for three years and it played a role in his decision to commit to play for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, which starts in March.

Logan Webb on Joining Team USA

"I think @markdero7 has texted me three straight years since then... to put the USA jersey and hat on is a dream for anyone." 👏@SFGiants ace @LoganWebb1053 has joined @USABaseball for the 2026 #WorldBaseballClassic! https://t.co/PAnAFCQz5X pic.twitter.com/2ti3e6OHca — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 18, 2025

In an interview with MLB Network, he was clearly thrilled that he’ll get the chance to pitch for the team that he was unable to pitch for in 2023. In fact, he admitted that manager Mark DeRosa — who managed the 2023 team and will manage again in 2026 — has been in touch quite a bit.

“D-Ro has been texting me for three straight years since then,” Webb said with a smile. “He was consistent on wanting me to be a part of it and I’ve always wanted to be a part of it. To put the Team USA jersey and hat on is, I think, a dream for anyone. Me and my family are super-excited about it and now I get to join a stacked rotation.”

Webb said he doesn’t envision his ramp-up in spring training being much different with the WBC preparation. Pitchers are restricted to pitch counts in the WBC. In 2023, Lance Lynn and Adam Wainwright were the “workhorses” of that staff. Both started two games and worked a combined 17 innings.

He won’t have to be the workhorse he’s used to being at the top of the Giants rotation. He’s pitched at least 200 innings in each of the last three seasons, with 192.1 innings in 2022. This past season he led the Majors with 207 innings pitched with a record of 15-11 with a 3.22 ERA. He finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting and was in the Top 6 in Cy Young voting for the third straight year.

The rest of the roster is taking shape, with pitchers Clay Holmes, Nolan McLean, Mason Miller, Joe Ryan, Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal committed to the team. Position players include Corbin Carroll, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Gunnar Henderson, Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh, Kyle Schwarber, Will Smith, Brice Turang and Bobby Witt Jr.

The Team USA roster continues to take shape and could change up until first pitch of the tournament. Team USA plays its first game of the 2026 WBC against Brazil in Pool B on March 6 at 8 p.m. ET at Houston's Daikin Park.

