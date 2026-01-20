Tony Vitello Enjoys First Giants FanFest Tour Experience in San Jose

New San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello crossed another milestone last weekend in San Jose — his first Giants FanFest experience.

Every Major League team does some sort of fan experience in January. It gives fans a chance to interact with players and coaches. Since the Giants turned over the managerial position, firing Bob Melvin and hiring Vitello, means that the former Tennessee head coach was the center of attention all day.

Tony Vitello Meets Giants Fans

The Giants posted a four-minute video to their YouTube account with Vitello mic’ed up and speaking to Giants fans. He signed autographs, participated in a Q&A session and more. During that Q&A, he expressed how impressed he was with the excitement that San Francisco fans showed during the event.

“I’m impressed,” Vitello said. “If this is what it’s going to be like during the season, we might raise a little hell.”

Vitello’s hiring carries with it a certain gravity. President of baseball operations Buster Posey has quickly developed a reputation as a risk-taker. Hiring Vitello represents the biggest risk the Giants legend has taken since he took over in October of 2024.

College coaches don’t get MLB managerial jobs without pro experience, either as a player or coach. Vitello has none. He takes over a San Francisco team that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2021 and one that went 81-81 last season. The Giants made a bit of a push toward a wild card playoff berth in September, but it fell short.

Posey hopes that Vitello can give the franchise some juice. The 47-year-old St. Louis native takes over the Giants after spending eight seasons at Tennessee, where rebuilt the Volunteers into one of the best baseball programs in NCAA Division I.

That reached a zenith in 2024 when he guided Tennessee to 60 wins and the Men’s College World Series championship in 2024. He also took the program to the MCWS in 2021 and 2023. He also led the program to two SEC regular-season and tournament championships.

He will lead a team anchored by pitcher Logan Webb, who will play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, and the 1-2 slugging punch of shortstop Willy Adames and first baseman Rafael Devers. San Francisco hopes to add slugging prospect Bryce Edridge to the mix as a regular part of the lineup in 2026.

The Giants head to Arizona for spring training next month.

