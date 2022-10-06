The SF Giants odds for the first overall pick in next year’s draft

Skip to main content

The SF Giants odds for the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft lottery

With the season over, we now know the SF Giants odds to have a top-six pick in the 2023 MLB Draft in the first MLB draft lottery.

The SF Giants finished this season short of the playoffs with an 81-81 record. While the season was an obvious disappointment, their final place in the standings could have one big benefit next year. The current CBA introduced the first-ever MLB Draft Lottery, giving every team that misses the postseason, including a pair of small-market teams that did, an opportunity to land the first overall pick.

While the Giants finished the season with the best record of any team that missed the playoffs, they will still have a chance at the first pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. According to information first reported by Carlos Collazo of Baseball America, the Giants will have a 0.48% chance of winning the lottery.

Furthermore, the lottery will actually give teams a chance to have any of the top-six picks. Meanwhile, the Giants will have more than a 1 in 25 chance of having one of the first six picks in the draft. Otherwise, they will pick between 16-18 in the first round.

Obviously, winning the lottery would give the Giants a better chance to land the top prospect in next year's draft class. However, there would be other benefits as well. Higher picks come with significantly larger assigned slot values.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For example, in 2022, the Guardians had the 16th overall pick with an assigned slot of just over $3.9 million. By contrast, the Nationals had an assigned slot of nearly $6.5 million for the fifth overall pick. The first overall pick was even larger, carrying an assigned slot of more than $8.8 million.

While that assigned slot can be used to sign a better prospect in the first round, MLB allows teams to reallocate a picks slot money to other picks. So, for example, if the first overall pick next year comes with a $9 million assigned slot, the team could sign the first overall pick for $6.5 million and then use the $2.5 million in savings on other picks later in the draft, helping them get better prospects.

One early mock draft projected the SF Giants drafting two-way player Paul Skenes out of LSU, but if San Francisco lands a top-six pick through the 2023 MLB draft lottery, they will have a chance to choose from even more top prospects next summer.

In This Article (1)

San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants

A SF Giants giants hat sits in a bucket of baseballs during spring training (2015).
San Francisco Giants Prospects

The SF Giants odds for the first overall pick in next year’s draft

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper in the booth at Oracle Park during the 2020 season.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper nominated for Ford C. Frick Award

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants prospect Vaun Brown during his time at Florida Southern College.
San Francisco Giants Prospects

SF Giants prospect Vaun Brown wins minor-league AVG & OPS title

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants infielder David Villar high fives Mark Hallberg after hitting a home run against the Padres on October 5th, 2022.
San Francisco Giants News

David Villar leads SF Giants to 8-1 win over Padres with two homers

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos jogs towards the dugout between innings.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants recall prospect Heliot Ramos for final game of the season

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford takes a swing.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants: Vote Brandon Crawford for the Roberto Clemente Award

By Marc Delucchi
SF Giants pitcher Cole Waites throws a pitch.
San Francisco Giants News

SF Giants recall RHP Cole Waites, place ace Carlos Rodón on IL

By Marc Delucchi
New York Yankees pitcher Matt Krook (77) throws a pitch in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during spring training at TD Ballpark. Krook was drafted by the SF Giants in the fourth round of 2016 draft.
San Francisco Giants History

Yankees call up former SF Giants prospect who was part of Evan Longoria trade

By Marc Delucchi