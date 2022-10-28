SF Giants sign Cuban pitching prospect for $200,000 signing bonus

The SF Giants signed right-handed pitching prospect Ubert Mejías for a $200,000 signing bonus, according to a report by Francys Romero. Mejías was one of 11 players on the 23-and-under Cuban National team who defected to Mexico during a competition last year. Mejías is the third player in the group of defectors to sign with an MLB organization. Cuba's government does not allow players to sign with MLB teams as a reaction to the United States' embargo against the small island nation.

"He has enough movement in his pitches to profile as a late-rotation starter," one industry source familiar with Mejías told Giants Baseball Insider. The source noted the 21-year-old's experience in international tournaments and credited him for "advanced pitchability."

Mejías primarily relies on a three-pitch mix (fastball, slider, and changeup). His fastball has reached 95 mph but has primarily sat between 92-94 mph in recent showcases.

The Giants likely tracked Mejías' development following his defection and were presumably impressed by his work in a showcase for teams earlier this year. However, they may have already been interested in the young righty based on his performance on big stages.

Unlike most international free agents, who are rarely signed after their 19th birthday, Mejías has a prolonged track record against top competition. Alongside his experience with the Cuban national team, he also played for two seasons in the Cuban National Series (CNS), the highest level of baseball in Cuba.

Mejías appeared in 43 games, almost entirely as a reliever, from 2019-2021 with Santiago de Cuba in the CNS. Mejías recorded a 6.38 ERA in 67.2 innings pitched with 43 strikeouts and 38 walks. While those numbers are far from impressive, they came against much older competition. The average hitter in the CNS over that span was just over 30, roughly a decade older than Mejías at the time.

Mejías is not considered an elite prospect, which is likely why he did not receive a seven-figure bonus. With that said, his $200,000 bonus suggests the Giants view him as more than just a system player.

While comparing international free agents to domestic draft picks is rarely useful, Mejías' situation is unique. The Giants drafted right-handed pitcher Hayden Birdsong in the sixth round of this year's draft and signed him for a below-slot $187,500 bonus, a comparable investment for another 21-year-old right-handed pitcher.

The SF Giants are already expected to sign the best power-hitting prospect in next year's international free-agent class. Now, a few months before the 2022-23 international free-agent window opens, the Giants added Cuban right-handed pitcher Ubert Mejías for a $200,000 signing bonus.

Check out video of Mejías' exhibition for teams earlier this year below: