SF Giants tied to power-hitting prospect in upcoming IFA class

The SF Giants are hoping to sustain their prolific success on the international free-agent market over the past few years. With the 2022-23 International Free-Agent (IFA) cycle less than four months from getting underway, it appears the Giants are set to sign one of the best power-hitting prospects in the class.

According to Ben Badler of Baseball America, the Giants are expected to sign outfielder Rayner Arias out of the Dominican Republic for the 12th-largest signing bonus in the upcoming IFA class. Arias is considered by some to be one of the best power-hitting prospects in the group of this year's prospects.

One scout with a National League team (not the Giants), who spoke with Giants Baseball Insider on a condition of anonymity, had suggested Arias was close to a deal with San Francisco during the summer. The scout was high on Arias' offensive upside. They said Arias has already shown some hitting ability alongside legitimate power potential. They compared Arias' physical projection to Nelson Cruz, which likely limits him to first base or the corner outfield in the future, but also suggests he has a strong frame that should be able to drive the ball consistently.

Badler described a similar skillset. He noted that Arias is the son of a longtime scout named Pablo Arias and seems to have benefitted from that experience around the game. "It's evident in his game skills and overall feel for the game, especially at the plate," Badler wrote. "Scouts highest on Arias believe he is one of the most advanced hitters in the country. He drives the ball well already, with the size and strength projection to potentially grow into plus power as well."

As is common with international prospects, there is little other information available publically about Arias. However, he did win a televised home run competition when he was just 13 years old back in 2019, where he launched some monster bombs. Check out the video below (note: the audio and video do not line up). It's easy to dream that Rayner Arias will replicate some of these moonshots for the SF Giants at Oracle Park several years from now.