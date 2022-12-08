Report: SF Giants "remain in the hunt" for LHP Carlos Rodón

Skip to main content

Report: SF Giants "remain in the hunt" for ace LHP Carlos Rodón

The SF Giants may not be out of the Carlos Rodón sweepstakes quite yet, according to a report by San Francisco Chronicle beat writer Susan Slusser.

The SF Giants best starting pitcher in 2022, Carlos Rodón, may still have a chance to re-sign with the team, per a report by Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle. Slusser added that Rodón is eyeing a deal spanning 6-7 years. Easily the best starting pitcher left in free agency, Rodón ranked eighth in Giants Baseball Insider's free-agent rankings.

SF Giants ace Carlos Rodon throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves.

SF Giants left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodón throws a pitch. (2022)

"The Giants are expected to go after another starting pitcher, too, and they remain in the hunt for their own free agent, Carlos Rodón," Slusser wrote. "[Rodón] initially was reported to want a six-year deal after back-to-back All-Star seasons. He’s actually looking for seven at a minimum, according to a source, based on his age (29) and his consecutive seasons of good health."

Rodón completed 178 innings of 2.88 ERA ball this season with the Giants, and amassed 237 strikeouts, finishing only behind Corbin Burnes at 238 in the National League. He also recorded double-digit strikeout starts 11 times, which set a new SF Giants franchise record. He placed sixth in National League Cy Young voting.

Rodón has been the subject of several of the biggest free agent discussions this offseason, with most experts predicting it was unlikely he would re-sign with the team. In fact, the Giants themselves are reportedly skeptical that they will keep him in San Francisco.

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi did say there was mutual interest in a contract extension between the Giants and Rodón during the season, but they were unable to agree to a deal. The Giants offered Rodón a qualifying offer, which would give them some draft pick compensation if he signed with another team this offseason.

Few experts expected Rodón to re-sign with the Giants, but the Rangers and Mets were considered the most likely destinations. However, both of those teams have already landed top-tier starters this offseason, Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander, respectively. Perhaps the SF Giants are more optimistic about re-signing Carlos Rodón following those moves.

