No ESPN expert predicts SF Giants will re-sign Carlos Rodón

ESPN experts do not expect SF Giants to re-sign Carlos Rodón

ESPN released another batch of free-agent predictions, and none of the MLB experts picked the SF Giants to re-sign Carlos Rodón.

The SF Giants have a big hole in their starting rotation now that left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodón is a free agent. Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi has said there is "mutual interest" between Rodón and the team about signing a long-term extension. However, seven MLB experts at ESPN released their latest round of free-agent predictions earlier this week, and none expect the Giants to re-sign Rodón.

SF Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon throws a pitch. (2022)

Five of the experts (Buster Olney, Kiley McDaniel, Bradford Doolittle, Alden Gonzalez, and Joon Lee) predicted Rodón will sign a five-year contract with the New York Mets, ranging in value between $130-$150 million. Bradford Doolittle predicted the Orioles will sign Rodón to a five-year, $135 million contract. Jesse Rogers predicted the Rangers will sign Rodón to a five-year, $132 million deal. While each expert added a paragraph about why they chose the team they did, none even mentioned the Giants in those writeups.

Despite Zaidi's comments earlier this offseason, there is reason to be skeptical that the Giants will re-sign Rodón. The Giants have not made an effort to sign several comparable free agents in recent years, including Kevin Gausman, who had a breakout season in San Francisco and signed a five-year, $110 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays last winter.

Rodón had a record-setting season with the Giants in 2022. He finished the year with 237 strikeouts in 188 innings pitched and an excellent 2.88 ERA. He received an All-Star selection for the second consecutive season and finished sixth in National League Cy Young voting. Unsurprisingly, the lefty opted out of his contract for 2023 to pursue a massive deal in free agency.

Since the Giants made Rodón a qualifying offer, they will receive draft pick compensation if he signs with another team. They would add a competitive round B (slots between rounds two and three) selection in the 2023 MLB Draft. While that pick would not replace Rodón, it would give the Giants a little more ammo to strengthen the farm system next season.

Whether or not the Giants are able to re-sign Rodón or not, Zaidi has said the team will

add at least one starting pitcher

this offseason. Perhaps they intend to make a run at Kodai Senga, who they

recently hosted at Oracle Park

. Either way, it seems that industry consensus is growing that Carlos Rodón will not be pitching for the SF Giants next season.

SF Giants ace Carlos Rodon throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves.
