Report: Potential SF Giants target Carlos Correa plans to opt out

Report: Potential SF Giants free-agent target Carlos Correa plans to opt-out

The SF Giants new general manager is heavily tied to shortstop Carlos Correa, who told a reporter he is going to become a free agent this offseason.

The SF Giants are expected to sign at least one of the best players on the free-agent market this offseason after their disappointing 2022. It looks like another elite bat is going to be available. In a recent interview with El Nuevo Día, Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa told reporter Jorge Figueroa Loza that he intends to exercise the opt-out in his contract to become a free agent.

Twins shortstop Carlos Correa takes a swing during a game against the Tigers. (2022)

Could Carlos Correa be one of the SF Giants top targets this offseason?

Originally selected with the first overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft out of high school by the Houston Astros, Correa quickly climbed the organization's minor-league ranks and made his big-league debut in 2015 before his 21st birthday.

Since arriving in the majors, Correa has been one of the most consistent shortstops in the league. He won Rookie of the Year, a Gold Glove, was a two-time All-Star selection, and helped the Astros win a World Series from 2015-2021. He hit .277/.356/.481 over that span, averaging 35 doubles and nearly 30 home runs per 162 games.

Correa became a free agent last offseason but did not receive the long-term offers he thought he deserved. So instead, he signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Twins that included an opt-out after just one season.

In 2022, Correa continued to be a force at the plate. Despite a leaguewide dip offensively, Correa posted a .291/.366/.467 triple-slash with 24 doubles and 22 home runs in 136 games. Turning 28 in September, Correa did an excellent job positioning himself for a long-term deal this offseason.

The Giants reportedly would love to add a shortstop this offseason, and Correa could definitely fit that bill. Granted, while Correa has been a solid defender throughout his career according to most metrics, many around the league believe he will not be a good enough defender to stick at short for long.

Correa's tenure with the Astros coincided with Giants new general manager Pete Putila, who worked in Houston's player development apparatus before becoming their assistant general manager in 2020. Putila's familiarity with Correa should give the Giants some inside information to help them decide whether they want to pursue him in free agency.

Most importantly, Carlos Correa's decision to opt out of his contract with the Twins will put another marquee bat on the free-agent market this offseason. Whether or not the SF Giants view Correa as one of their top targets, it should make it easier for them to land a premium bat since there will be more players of that caliber available.

