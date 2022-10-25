SF Giants rival, Dodgers, expected to pursue Aaron Judge too

The Dodgers may give the SF Giants some competition in the race to sign Aaron Judge this offseason, according to a report by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Per Feinsand's reporting, sources consider the Dodgers a legitimate threat to sign Judge this offseason, setting up a potential bidding war between the two NL West rivals and the Yankees.

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

"According to sources, the Dodgers could become serious players in this offseason’s Aaron Judge sweepstakes, a move that would potentially result in a position change for Betts, a six-time All-Star outfielder," Feinsand wrote. "Should the Dodgers decide to let the likes of Trea Turner, Justin Turner (club option), Craig Kimbrel and Joey Gallo (among others), leave as free agents, they could have roughly $100 million coming off the payroll, giving them ample space to make a bid for Judge."

Feinsand is not the first reporter to mention the Dodgers as a potential suitor for Judge. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported last week that the Yankees consider the Giants the biggest threat to sign Judge away from the Bronx Bombers, but also noted the Cubs and Dodgers as teams to watch.

Judge was an explosive hitter this season, leading the league in almost every major offensive category, including a record-setting 62 home runs. He’s a lock for this year’s AL MVP, despite the Yankees’ disappointing finish to the season in against the Astros in the ALCS.

This regular season, Judge started 74 games in center field and 54 in right field, though throughout his career he’s spent most of his time in right. While the Giants have a few outfielders with decent track records in Mike Yastrzemski, Austin Slater, and LaMonte Wade Jr., there’s certainly ample room for Judge to join the mix.

The Dodgers, on the other hand, have five-time Gold Glove winner Mookie Betts in right field. According to Feinsand’s report, though, Betts, would be open to moving back to second base, the position he played early in his big-league career.

“Betts played seven games (including five starts) at second base in 2022, and he routinely takes ground balls there during batting practice,” Feinsand noted. “Manager Dave Roberts has even spoken of the benefits of playing Betts at second base, citing it as a way to keep him healthier during the long season.”

Giants ownership has very openly implied their interest in Judge, who grew up rooting for the team not 100 miles from San Francisco, in Linden, California. In addition, Giants’ announcer Dave Flemming has revealed he’s heard of some tension between Judge and the Yankees.

If Judge were to leave New York, many suspect that it would take more than just a strong offer, and behind-the-scenes issues could play a big role. The SF Giants will hope to take advantage of that opportunity this offseason, but it appears their biggest rival could be aiming to make the same move.