Could San Francisco Giants Finally Move on From Zaidi After Recent Negotiations?
The San Francisco Giants have a big decision to make, and they don’t have much time.
Is it time to move on from President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi? It isn't a new thought that the top executive in the Giants front office is on the hot seat.
Although the initial expectation that the Giants would remain with the same people in charge after making an aggressive contract extension with third baseman Matt Chapman, recent reports of how the deal got finalized is beginning to raise questions on who is actually in control in the front office.
On Sunday, The Athletic reported that Giants part-time owner Buster Posey navigated around the stalled negotiations between Chapman's agent, Scott Boras, and Zaidi. The Giants legend ensured a full no-trade clause was inserted into the contract of the third baseman, something that the current negotiations were unwilling to offer. The contract extension guaranteed one of the biggest names on the market would remain with San Francisco. This is something that Zaidi and his staff have struggled to accomplish since leading the Giants over the past few offseasons.
It is still uncertain if Posey stepping into the negotiations was due to the difficult nature of dealing with a tough agent in Boras or if the Giants ownership group has lost faith in Zaidi to completing important deals for the future of the team. If it's the latter, then it's safe to assume there will be a new executive filling that role before next season arrives.
It has not been easy for the Giants to entice top players in the game to make Oracle Park their home. Besides Barry Bonds in the mid-1990s, the team has failed to land some of the biggest superstars. It was believed that Aaron Judge before the 2023 offseason, but he ultimately returned to the New York Yankees. The Giants also failed to complete a deal that would have brought infielder Carlos Correa to the Bay Area, but a failed physical negated the conversations.
With only two weeks remaining in the regular season, the clock is ticking on the Giants ownership group to make a decision on whether Zaidi will return for 2025, the final year of his contract.
The upcoming offseason has some big names that the Giants, a team with a $3.7 billion evaluation could definitely be in competition for. Superstars like Juan Soto entering free agency (also a Boras guy), and the possibility of Giants pitcher Blake Snell declining his player option this offseason, having confidence in the right person should be priority number one for the Giants ownership group when making this quick, but important decision.