San Francisco Giants' Star Rookie Jung Hoo Lee To Have Season-Ending Surgery
The worst fear has turned into has turned into a reality for the San Francisco Giants.
Rookie superstar Jung Hoo Lee is going to be out for the season as he undergoes surgery to repair a torn labrum, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.
It was revealed just a few days ago that an MRI showed structural damage in his shoulder, but the team was going to get a second opinion. That second opinion made it clear surgery was the best route forward.
Lee was showing promise at the plate, slashing .262/.310/.641. His xBA was up to .284 and he struck out at one of the lowest rates in the league.
Along with showing some potential at the plate, the 25-year-old also looked to be on his way to becoming one of the best defensive center fielders in all of baseball. He showed off great speed with an even better arm.
The Korean native joined the Giants after seven stellar seasons in the KBO that saw him slash .340/.407/.491 in his career en route to winning an MVP award.
This is just the latest in a long string of injuries as San Francisco is being forced to reevaluate how they approach the rest of the season.
Along with Lee being out due to injury the following contributors are also on the injured list for the Giants: Patrick Bailey, Nick Ahmed, Michael Conforto, Austin Slater, Tom Murphy, Alex Cobb, Blake Snell, Robbie Ray and Keaton Winn.
This is a team who has become ravaged by injuries after starting out slow when they were healthy.
They're currently just 1.5 games outside of the Wild Card spot at 20-25, but the road ahead will be tough. There are a lot of teams around them and those clubs are not dealing with nearly as much of an injury issue.