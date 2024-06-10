Giants Listed Among Top Trade Destinations for 'Risky' All-Star Outfielder
The San Francisco Giants sit just two games below .500 and are currently in a three-way tie for the third and final Wild Card spot.
With the MLB trade deadline approaching on July 30, the Giants will have another five to six weeks to determine if they truly are a contender. As evidenced by the Texas Rangers last season, a team only needs to secure a place in the postseason for the magic to happen.
If San Francisco decides to be buyers at the deadline then there are a few options on the market to plug a few holes. One area of the roster that needs addressed is the outfield, especially after Jung Hoo Lee's season-ending labrum injury.
According to multiple sources, the Chicago White Sox may be willing to move 2023 MLB All-Star Luis Robert Jr. at the deadline. in a recent editorial, Bleacher Report has the Giants listed among the top-10 suitors at no. 8.
"The Giants were dealt a huge blow when Jung Hoo Lee had season-ending shoulder surgery last month," writes Zachary Rymer of Bleacher Report. "They'd certainly be better off with Robert in his place than Yastrzemski. But with only so many prospects to barter with, they should seek less-risky additions."
Robert Jr. is in fact a very risky addition. He has only appeared in twelve games this season and just returned from the injured list after a two month stint due to a hip flexor tendon injury. While he did play in 145 games in 2023, while earning an All-Star nod, Robert Jr. is an unduly risky move for San Francisco, a team that needs stability on the field and in the lineup.
However, if the Giants front office feel confident in the outfielder's ability to remain on the field, the Robert Jr. can add some serious firepower to the lineup and Gold Glove defense in center. Robert Jr. hit 38 home runs in 2023, which would be a huge boon for the Giants.
San Francisco will face stiff competition for Robert Jr.'s services if he does become available though. And whether or not the Giants have the prospects to get a deal done remains to be soon.
It's a high-risk, high-reward move San Francisco just may have to entertain in order to play October baseball once more.