San Francisco Giants Boss Sets Injured Star’s Rehab Schedule
It is decided. Blake Snell will pitch a rehab game.
On Wednesday in Colorado, San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin told reporters, including the San Francisco Chronicle, that Snell would throw a bullpen on Thursday before their series finale with the Rockies.
Assuming no setbacks, Snell would then pitch in a rehab game with Class-A San Jose on Sunday. Snell is now eligible to be activated.
The Giants will be home this weekend to take on the Cincinnati Reds. San Jose, while a Class-A affiliate, is conveniently home against Stockton on Sunday.
Melvin did not indicate if Snell would pitch another rehab game.
Snell threw batting practice on Tuesday in Colorado with no setbacks. Before that, he threw a bullpen in Philadelphia last weekend, one that included three “up-downs,” which is the equivalent of three innings or 50 pitches.
The Giants signed Snell, the reigning NL Cy Young winner, in mid-March after he went the entire offseason with only one significant offer, which came from the New York Yankees. Snell is pitching on a two-year deal with a player option after this season.
Snell did not pitch in extended spring training and instead started with the Giants after a short break to build up. It did not go well, as he went 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA.
He is on the 15-day injured list as he suffered a strained adductor muscle in his last start.
The Giants have been on a long road trip that started in Boston last week. Upon their return the Giants will play nine home games in 10 days, with three against Cincinnati, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Rockies.
San Francisco must be hoping that Snell can re-join them at some point during that homestand.