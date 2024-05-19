San Francisco Giants Former Top Prospect Sets Franchise Record
The San Francisco Giants were hit by the injury bug hard over the last couple weeks.
Not only are they without the reigning National League Cy Young winner, Blake Snell, but they are also missing tons of contributors throughout their lineup.
No area was more negatively impacted by the Giants' outfield as they got horrific news that their star rookie, Jung Hoo Lee, would be out the remainder of the year after dislocating his shoulder. That was coupled with Michael Conforto and Austin Slater being sidelined on the injured list, as well.
Before claiming Ryan McKenna off waivers, San Francisco dipped into their minor league pool, calling up current and former top prospects to fill the void.
One player who has taken full advantage of this opportunity is Luis Matos.
The 22-year-old was signed as an international free agent in 2018 and jumped into their Top 10 list two years later. He peaked at No. 3 in 2022 and made his Major League debut in 2023, where he appeared in 76 games and slashed .250/.319/.342 with two homers and 14 RBI.
Matos started out this year with their Triple-A affiliate, despite having a seemingly successful rookie season.
Following his call up on May 12, the outfielder set a franchise record.
And while Sarah Langs posted this on social media in reference to Matos' 15 RBI, he actually ended this six game period with 16 following a massive late inning effort on Saturday.
Not only is this great for the former top prospect, but this is huge for the Giants who were waiting for their past signing to emerge at the Major League level.
It couldn't have come at a better time for San Francisco either as they navigate their slew of injuries while trying to stay afloat in the playoff race.
Hopefully this is something that's sustainable as they continue searching for offensive production to turn around their disappointing season so far.