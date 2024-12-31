Intriguing San Francisco Giants Prospect Set For Full-Season Minors Debut
Excitement is building for the San Francisco Giants after the team made a splash in free agency.
After years of striking out on big-named free agents, they were able to land shortstop Willy Adames with a seven-year, $182 million deal. He plugs a major hole up the middle and will allow the team to move Tyler Fitzgerlad over to second base.
Fitzgerald came out of nowhere as one of the key contributors for the Giants in 2024 as a consistent source of offense. He, Adames and Matt Chapman are a solid infield trio, as they await the arrival of star prospect Bryce Eldridge to take over at first base.
Already at the Triple-A level despite being only 20 years old, Eldridge could push for a Major League call-up if his bat stays hot. He mashed in 2024, starting the year off in Single-A and getting promoted three times.
If all goes according to plan, Eldridge will be one of the team’s cornerstone players for years to come.
Another player that the franchise is hoping will join him as a foundational piece down the road is outfielder Rayner Arias.
As shared by Brian Weinrib of MLB.com, the Dominican Republic native is one of the most exciting prospects set for a full-season debut in 2025. The Giants showed their expectations for Arias' development by giving him the second-highest international bonus in franchise history as part of the 2023 class.
The only international player who received more money than the $2,697,500 Arias received was Lucious Fox, who received $6 million in 2015.
Scouts love his right-handed power, high baseball IQ and advanced plate approach. He'll also be making his full-season minor-league debut in 2025 after spending the past two seasons in short-season ball.
His debut was stellar in 2023 as he slashed .414/.540/.793, appearing in 16 games with 76 plate appearances in the Domincan Summer League. In 2024, he played in the Arizona Complex League and slashed ,250/.371/.364.
There are some concerns that Arias could lose a step or two as he fills out his 6-2 frame and gains more strength. His remarkable baseball instincts certainly improve his odds of sticking in center, but if he has to move to a corner outfield spot, he possesses the hitting profile to make it work with a good enough arm.
Turning only 19 years old in April, the sky’s the limit for him as he isn’t even scratching the surface of his potential.