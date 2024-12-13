MLB Insider Has Major Praise for San Francisco Giants Signing Willy Adames
This offseason was the dawn of a new era for the San Francisco Giants.
They fired their president of baseball operations, Farhan Zaidi, after the season amid multiple years of struggles. He was replaced by the beloved Buster Posey, who spent his entire 12-year career with the franchise.
He is hoping to help bring the Giants back to prominence like when he was leading the way as the starting catcher. During his career, he won three World Series.
Posey retired after the 2021 season, which coincidentally was the last time that San Francisco made the playoffs. He is hoping that will change in the near future, and his first big move with the front office is a step in the right direction to achieve that.
Needing an upgrade for their offense, the Giants agreed to a massive contract with free agent shortstop Willy Adames, formerly of the Milwaukee Brewers.
The two sides agreed to a seven-year, $182 million deal, making him the seventh-highest-paid player in total value and annual average at the position. It is a move that MLB insider Buster Olney of ESPN was a big fan of, calling it his favorite of the Winter Meetings.
“Buster Posey presented his vision of what he wanted for the San Francisco Giants moving forward and made it clear he's seeking ballplayers who fans will enjoy, and Adames fits that description. He's a good player, a good defender, someone who can move to another spot as he ages, but his love for the game is apparent. That'll translate in a market that has been starved for star players,” Olney wrote.
Adames fills multiple needs, as one of the team’s goals this offseason was to sign a shortstop. This will enable the team to move Tyler Fitzgerald over to second base, giving them a potent infield with Matt Chapman over at third.
All they need now is to find a stopgap at first base until top prospect Bryce Eldridge is ready to go and things are looking good around the diamond.
For a team that desperately needed a boost offensively, Adames will provide that in spades. He is an elite run producer for his position, hitting at least 20 home runs in every 162-game campaign he has played in his career after his rookie season.
In 2024, he launched a career-high 32 and knocked in 112 runs. He also swiped 21 bases after stealing only 30 the previous six years combined and was caught only four times.
Only 29 years old, the Giants are going to receive prime-year production from Adames. This is a contract that should age very well, too.
As Olney pointed out, he has the skill set to land at a different spot in the infield once his range begins to wane at shortstop. There is always a risk in handing out seven-year contracts, but this feels like the perfect fit for the player and team.
Adames could be the first of a changing trend of big-time hitters strongly considering San Francisco for more than just a bargaining chip to drive up asking prices.