MLB Insider Shares Two Potential General Manager Candidates for San Francisco Giants
The San Francisco Giants didn’t make the 2024 MLB playoffs, but they have managed to make a lot of headlines despite no longer playing games.
On Monday, September 30th, they decided to part ways with the president of baseball operations, Farhan Zaidi. While he was certainly on the hot seat, it was a surprising move since he worked out a massive extension with third baseman Matt Chapman in early September.
In a follow-up to that move, even more headlines were garnered when it was announced that former star catcher, Buster Posey, would be taking over the position vacated by Zaidi.
Shortly after accepting the job, the former MVP announced that general manager Pete Putila would not be returning to that role. He will remain with the Giants but in a different capacity.
Who could take over for Putila as the team’s general manager? MLB insider Jon Morosi has revealed two candidates from outside of the organization that could be under consideration for the role.
One person to keep an eye on is Billy Owens, who is part of the Oakland Athletics front office. His title is assistant general manager and director of player personnel, but has handled plenty of responsibilities for the franchise during his tenure.
He has done scouting for Oakland previously as well. Prying Owens away from the Athletics could prove difficult, as he has been with the organization since 1999.
Another person that Morosi believes we should keep an eye on is Scott Sharp of the Kansas City Royals. He is currently the senior vice president and assistant general manager for the franchise and is highly regarded for his scouting and player development background.
A member of the Royals for 18 years, he has been a part of the MLB since joining the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1999 as an area scout. He would be a strong candidate for what San Francisco is looking for in their new era under Posey.
Missing the playoffs for a third straight year, and the seventh time in the last eight, he will have his work cut out for him helping get a franchise back on track that won three World Series with him as the starting catcher.