New York Mets Viewed As Potential Threat To Sign San Francisco Giants Ace
There are many reasons why re-signing Blake Snell should be at the top of the priority list for the San Francisco Giants.
The better idea might be to add a couple of offensive threats, as their offensive production wasn't where it needed to be. However, having an ace-caliber arm like Snell can never go unnoticed, as he's been one of the top arms in baseball for much of the past decade.
While losing him would make the Giants a worse team, there are also some concerns about him potentially joining another National League team, which would directly affect their chances of winning a World Series.
The last thing San Francisco wants is for him to go to a team like the Los Angeles Dodgers and dominate on the mound. They'd have to face him multiple times throughout the regular season in division play and the playoffs.
If the left-hander is at the top of his game, those would be tough contests to win.
That's why Brandon Scott of Bleacher Report's latest suggestion isn't promising for the Giants.
Scott linked the New York Mets to San Francisco's pending free agent but added reasons why a deal might not be completed.
"It's a similar logic with Burnes, but think of Snell as more of a backup plan. As B/R colleague Zachary D. Rymer points out, the Mets have never been at the forefront of Snell's sweepstakes, either in free agency or via trade. But he is available and would be useful to the starting pitching needy Mets, who at least checked in with the Giants about Snell ahead of the deadline. There was no traction with the Giants reportedly looking for top prospects in return for the rental, but this round of free agency presents a different conversation."
It's impossible to ignore a team like the Mets because, like the Dodgers, their front office and ownership group have shown the willingness to spend money when it matters most.
After losing in the National League Championship Series, the expectation is for them to spend more than ever. Even before New York reached that point, there were rumblings around the league that they'd be the top spenders in free agency this winter.
Snell likely won't be at the top of their list, as they might prefer other arms out there.
However, if his price is within the range they'd feel comfortable paying, the pairing makes sense on paper.