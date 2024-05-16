Pair of San Francisco Giants Games Set for National Broadcasts
The San Francisco Giants will play two nationally-broadcast Sunday morning games this season, thanks to the new deal between Roku and MLB announced on Monday.
The Giants’ first game will be on the road at the Texas Rangers on June 9. To accommodate the broadcast, the game time has been changed from its original 11:35 a.m. Pacific time to 10:05 a.m., making it an addition to the original schedule.
The other matchup is also a road game, as San Francisco will be in Cincinnati to face the Reds on Aug. 4 in what will be a 9:05 a.m. first pitch.
The Giants are in the midst of a homestand that continued on Monday with the opener of a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. After an off-day, the Giants get three more at home with the Colorado Rockies.
The Roku deal replaces the deal MLB had with Peacock for its Sunday Leadoff games. According to The Athletic, which reported the new deal, the two parties were far apart on the cost of the package. NBC, Peacock’s parent company, wanted to pay $10 million while MLB was looking for $30 million.
The cost of the new Roku deal has not been reported.
The new deal increases access to the game, as Peacock was a paid subscription model and Roku is a free streaming service. The remaining 18 games of the package will start on Sunday with the Boston Red Sox at the St. Louis Cardinals and the games conclude on Sept. 15.
Roku says it has 120 million subscribers. But, to increase access, the games will also be available on MLB.tv and will not be subject to blackouts.