San Francisco Giants Chairman Has Promising Words About Farm System
The San Francisco Giants have had to play some of their younger players in recent weeks due to injuries. It's been a promising sign that they've competed, making the future of the franchise brighter than some might've hoped.
Over the past few years, the Giants farm system has improved. However, there was once a point not too long ago where it wasn't up to standard. That happens around the league for many franchises as drafting, especially in baseball, is a tough task.
Speaking to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, San Francisco's chairman Greg Johnson explained the frustration behind the farm system in recent years.
“It has been frustrating, we looked at our first-round picks over the last 5-7 years and we were probably ranked near the bottom of the league in WAR contributions and that’s just going to make it really tough to be competitive with the team,”
Missing on multiple first-round picks isn't a recipe for success and Johnson realized that.
However, looking at some of the Giants' top prospects and the farm system in general, it's getting better. Johnson acknowledged that, which is as good of an indication of where the system is at than anything else.
“I think there’s a lot of depth there in the farm system, so the trend is absolutely in the right direction.”
Marco Luciano is the prized prospect of the system and he was recently called up for another stint at the big league level. He hasn't disappointed in his first 24 at-bats, slashing .375/.444/.542 with three extra-base hits.
It's too early to make a judgment on either side, but Luciano has done what he's needed to do.
Another impressive up-and-coming prospect is Reggie Crawford. The UConn product was a primary hitter in college who could also get on the mound and show elite stuff. In his big league career, pitching has been the focus.
Appearing in 11 games this season between Double-A and Triple-A, Crawford has posted a 1.13 WHIP and has struck out 25 in just 15.0 innings pitched.