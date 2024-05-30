Giants Baseball Insider

San Francisco Giants Announce Amazing New Bobblehead Promotion

The San Francisco Giants could have just announced MLB's best bobblehead night.

Dylan Sanders

May 12, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants infielder LaMonte Wade Jr. (31) returns to the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning at Oracle Park.
May 12, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants infielder LaMonte Wade Jr. (31) returns to the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. / Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Promotional nights have been a part of baseball for a long time, but the San Francisco Giants may have changed the game with their next bobblehead night.

In honor of the one-year anniversary of LaMonte Wade Jr. hitting the 100th Splash Hit last year against the Baltimore Orioles, the Giants will hand out bobbleheads that spray water when a button is pressed per Darren Chan.

The Splash Hit has become one of the most fun moments in baseball, so it makes sense to honor it with an incredibly fun bobblehead.

San Francisco legend Barry Bonds holds the record for most balls hit into McCovey Cove with 35. Wade himself has hit five in his career. There have been 103 overall, with the latest coming from Patrick Bailey on April 20 of this season.

Fans can get their hands on one of these special bobbleheads by being one of the first 20,000 fans to attend the June 2nd game against the New York Yankees.

Wade will not be playing on the day of his celebration, unfortunately, as he recently landed on the injured list due to a strained hamstring suffered earlier this week.

The 30-year-old's season has been worth celebrating though, as he is in the middle of the best year of his career. He's currently slashing .333/.470/.426 while leading the league in on-base percentage.

He's been the most steady player for the Giants during their rocky start to the year, and a large part as to why they are currently the owners of a Wild Card spot at 29-28.

Over the past seven days, before getting hurt, his line had gotten up to .438/.526/.500 with seven hits in 16 at-bats.

While Wade is out, Wilmer Flores has taken the job at first base.

Published
Dylan Sanders

DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders