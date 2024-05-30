San Francisco Giants Announce Amazing New Bobblehead Promotion
Promotional nights have been a part of baseball for a long time, but the San Francisco Giants may have changed the game with their next bobblehead night.
In honor of the one-year anniversary of LaMonte Wade Jr. hitting the 100th Splash Hit last year against the Baltimore Orioles, the Giants will hand out bobbleheads that spray water when a button is pressed per Darren Chan.
The Splash Hit has become one of the most fun moments in baseball, so it makes sense to honor it with an incredibly fun bobblehead.
San Francisco legend Barry Bonds holds the record for most balls hit into McCovey Cove with 35. Wade himself has hit five in his career. There have been 103 overall, with the latest coming from Patrick Bailey on April 20 of this season.
Fans can get their hands on one of these special bobbleheads by being one of the first 20,000 fans to attend the June 2nd game against the New York Yankees.
Wade will not be playing on the day of his celebration, unfortunately, as he recently landed on the injured list due to a strained hamstring suffered earlier this week.
The 30-year-old's season has been worth celebrating though, as he is in the middle of the best year of his career. He's currently slashing .333/.470/.426 while leading the league in on-base percentage.
He's been the most steady player for the Giants during their rocky start to the year, and a large part as to why they are currently the owners of a Wild Card spot at 29-28.
Over the past seven days, before getting hurt, his line had gotten up to .438/.526/.500 with seven hits in 16 at-bats.
While Wade is out, Wilmer Flores has taken the job at first base.