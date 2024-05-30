Ideal San Francisco Giants Target Predicted To Be Shipped Before MLB Trade Deadline
The San Francisco Giants have impressed in a big way over the past few weeks, putting them in a position to compete for a playoff spot as the year continues. With them on the cusp of a postseason spot, there should be moves made around the deadline to help this roster.
Injuries have been the No. 1 issue for the Giants nearly 60 games into the campaign. Health is the top priority moving forward, but it also means they need to add more talent in case they deal with more missed time.
One potential area where they can improve is first base.
LaMonte Wade Jr. has swung it at a decent level for most of the year, but his lack of power at the first base position isn't ideal. Still, his .333/.470/.426 slash line is certainly more than respectable.
However, if San Francisco wants to land a power-hitting first baseman, Pete Alonso of the New York Mets might be their answer.
Predicting players who will be "up for grabs" before the MLB trade deadline, Brandon Scott of Bleacher Report listed the star slugger.
"Only three players have more home runs than the three-time All-Star in the NL. With his expiring contract, no player on the Mets is more intriguing as a trade prospect. They have others such as J.D. Martinez, Jose Quintana and Luis Severino, who will also likely be dealt," he writes.
It's fair to question what his return would be.
The Florida native hitting free agency at the end of the season should be a positive sign for a team like the Giants who might want to trade for him.
If the Mets' front office is looking for a massive package, it might not be worth moving prospects for him when Wade hasn't necessarily been bad, but just isn't hitting for power.
When Alonso's at his best, he could be a 40-plus home run bat, something that can't go unnoticed in today's game.
That's also something this franchise has been searching for, and one of the reasons why they brought in Jorge Soler. Without their offseason addition performing, they could make another aggressive move and add one of the game's best power hitters in Alonso.