San Francisco Giants Acquire Talented Starting Pitcher in Proposed Trade
It was another tough season for the San Francisco Giants in 2024, as they failed to reach the postseason once again.
This offseason, the Giants are going to be led by Buster Posey in the front office, and they will be trying to fix things in San Francisco.
It won’t be an easy task for Posey this winter, as the Giants have a few areas of need. Fortunately, San Francisco does have money to spend, as they have missed out on landing superstars in recent years.
Last offseason, the Giants made a couple nice moves late in free agency, as they brought in Matt Chapman and Blake Snell on what were essentially one-year deals. Chapman has already signed an extension with the team, and Snell will certainly be opting out to test free agency once again.
With Snell expected to leave, it will leave a hole in the rotation that needs to be filled. Even though the southpaw missed some time in 2024, he had a really strong second half of the season.
Even with Snell likely leaving, San Francisco probably isn’t going to make a big splash in the pitching department. However, they could look to add an arm to the rotation via trade.
Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report proposed a deal that would send left-hander Jordan Montgomery of the Arizona Diamondbacks to the Giants.
“The Trade: Arizona Diamondbacks send LHP Jordan Montgomery and cash considerations to San Francisco Giants for RHP Josh Bostick. Arizona's motivation here is obvious, particularly after owner Ken Kendrick basically backed a team bus over Jordan Montgomery with his comments the day after the regular season ended about how signing him was a horrible mistake. But while Montgomery did have a horrible season, it was hardly a mistake.”
In order to be traded, the left-hander would have to exercise his $22.5 million player option, which he surely will be doing after what was a shockingly disappointing year.
After winning a World Series with the Texas Rangers in 2023 and putting together some nice years in a row, Montgomery signed what looked like a bargain of a deal with the Diamondbacks, in what was a strange season for free agents.
However, the left-hander never got rolling for Arizona, as he totaled an ERA over 6.00 for the year.
Even though 2024 was a awful year, Montgomery has had a lot of success recently and could be a somewhat low-risk, high-reward trade target.